KTR asks GHMC to address complaints of excessive rumble strips in Hyderabad

Minister KTR sought the intervention of GHMC Commissioner Lokesh Kumar to “make necessary changes” after a Twitter user complained of rumble strips causing back pain and other issues.

news Infrastructure

In relief to motorists who have been complaining about the numerous rumble strips on Hyderabad’s arterial roads, Telangana’s Municipal Administration and Urban Development KT Rama Rao has asked civic officials to look into the issue. On May 7, Sunday, KTR asked Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Commissioner DS Lokesh Kumar and the Engineer-in-Chief to “make necessary changes” after a Twitter user complained about the rumble strips saying they were causing back pain and other spinal cord disorders among citizens.

On Saturday, a Twitter user with the profile name Sharath Kumar posted a photograph of continuous rumble strips laid on the road leading to T-Hub (Technology Hub), the Telangana government’s business incubator in Hyderabad’s Raidurg. The image showed five stretches of rumble strips placed extremely close to each other. Sharath Kumar complained to Minister KTR, questioning if it was necessary to place them everywhere in the city in such large numbers, and complaining that they were causing health problems among residents. “Citizens are facing back & disc problems due to this,” he said, asking KTR and state Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar to intervene.

Responding to the grievance, Minister KTR said, “Request GHMC Commissioner and the Engineer In Chief to make the necessary changes.” Following the Minister’s response, many Hyderabad residents expressed relief at the prospect of some of the city’s rumble strips being removed, saying they were causing pains in different parts of the body and even causing damage to vehicles.

Request @CommissionrGHMC and the Engineer In Chief to make the necessary changes https://t.co/B4foMFlP8O May 7, 2023

“Thanks a lot sir. Uneven height rumbles in Hyderabad city are damaging our back bone, wrist pain, hand pain, bikes damages. Ladies are also facing severe health issues while driving to office or out on scooty. Imagine about pregnant women if they drive on these rumbles,” wrote one Twitter user with the profile name Jai Krish.

Thanks a lot sir. Uneven height rumbles in Hyderabad city are damaging our back bone, wrist pain, hand pain, bikes damages. Ladies are also facing severe health issues while driving to office or out on scooty. Imagine about pregnant women if they drive on these rumbles. — Jai Krish (@JaiKrishhhh) May 7, 2023

“Exactly sir, along with health issues for which vehicles are facing mechanical troubles.... Single Speed breaker is Much a better way for vehicles speed control than this…,” wrote another user.

Exactly sir, along with health issues for which vehicles are facing mechanical troubles.... Single Speed breaker is Much a better way for vehicles speed control than this... — Vamsi Krishna (@urstrulyvamsy9) May 7, 2023

One person asked if the GHMC had even conducted any study before they laid so many rumble strips, which have particularly affected two-wheeler users.

Is there any study on the (side) effects of these rumble strips, before they are imposed on citizens? Don't think so. — Ramesh Badri (@Ramesh_b_badri) May 7, 2023

As KTR did not specify whether he directed the GHMC officials to intervene only on the T-Hub road or in other areas too, some residents appealed to him to carry out the exercise across the city.