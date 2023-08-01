Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) working president K. T. Rama Rao on Tuesday exhorted the party leaders and activists to widely spread the progressive decisions taken by the Telangana government.

These decisions include regularisation of Village Revenue Assistants (VRA), recognising Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) employees as government employees and expansion of Hyderabad Metro Rail.

During a teleconference with the party MPs, MLAs, general secretaries, district party presidents, KTR said that the state government took pioneering decisions in the best interest of employees, which no other government did. He said that the onus of taking these decisions to the attention of people concerned lies on the party leaders.

The BRS Working President remarked that the compassionate gesture of the state government was evident in recognising 21,000 VRAs as government employees and incorporating TSRTC employees into the government system.

KTR asked the party leaders to organise celebrations with RTC employees at Bus Depots across the State. He suggested the party MLAs, Constituency in-charges hold 'Meet and Greet programmes with VRAsâ€™ families, RTC employees at their convenience in the coming two or three days.

The BRS working president stated that the state administration's decision to implement a policy for orphan children and assume their responsibility serves as evidence of the compassionate approach of the state government.

KTR proposed that the BRS party should extensively promote the decision to expand the Hyderabad Metro Rail from its current 70-kms length to an extensive 415-kms. The party activists have to hold celebrations in constituencies through which the expanded metro lines will pass. People have to be informed that this decision of the state government will strengthen public transportation and that it is in tune with expansion of the city.

He emphasised the importance of instilling confidence in people that the expansion of metro lines will aid in rapid development of distant areas around Hyderabad. Also, they have to be informed that the immediate relief of Rs 500 crore for those affected by heavy rains across the state will prove beneficial to the affected people.

KTR emphasised the importance of conducting press conferences at district headquarters to communicate the state government's decisions, ensuring that the public is well-informed about the state government's initiatives.