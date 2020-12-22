K'taka mandates 14-day institutional quarantine for flyers from UK, Netherlands, Denmark

The new COVID-19 variant from UK is more contagious but not more virulent, Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar said

In an effort to relieve fears about the spread of a mutated variant of the coronavirus in the UK and elsewhere, Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar on Monday said that the variant might be more contagious but not virulent as cited in the initial studies conducted in the UK. He also said that people need not panic and follow the existing protocols like wearing a mask, maintaining physical distance and sanitising hands.

India has suspended flights from the UK from Tuesday night till December 31 to contain the spread of the new variant of the virus, known as VUI–202012/01 or lineage B.1.1.7. "We have mandated RT-PCR test and quarantine for all passengers arriving from the UK, Denmark and the Netherlands as a precautionary measure," Sudhakar said.

Of the 291 passengers on a British Airways flight and 296 on an Air India flight who landed at the city airport on Monday, 136 have not yet submitted their negative test report, he said. "Travellers who arrived in the state from these three European countries during the last 14 days will be traced in the next 24 hours and subjected to RT-PCR test," Sudhakar said.

The state government has set up kiosks at the city airport to screen all fliers from abroad. Subsequently, the state has announced that the District Surveillance Officers are to be notified about negative cases for quarantine follow-up. People who test RT-PCR positive will mandatorily have to be under hospital isolation.

Sudhakar also said that action will be taken against hotels, resorts and pubs if they allow large gatherings in their premises on Christmas and New Year's Eve, as it will be against COVID-19 guidelines. Owing to the pandemic, the state government had earlier announced a ban on special parties and gatherings among other public events from December 20, 2020, till January 2, 2021.