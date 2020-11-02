KSRTC to resume buses from Bengaluru and Mysuru to Hyderabad

The KSRTC will resume operations to Hyderabad from November 3, and has put in place measures to ensure passenger safety.

news Transport

The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) on Monday announced that they will resume bus operations from Bengaluru and Mysuru to Hyderabad, starting from November 3. In a statement, the KSRTC said, “Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation had stopped operation of inter-state bus services due to COVID-19 and lockdown. As lockdown has been relaxed, KSRTC will restart the operations from Bengaluru and Mysuru to Hyderabad in Telangana State from 03.11.2020.”

“The services will be operated keeping in view the density of passengers. It is mandatory for all passengers to wear mask. Passengers can book tickets in advance online at www.ksrtc.in or through KSRTC/Franchisee advance reservation counters,” it added. As part of an awareness campaign, the KSRTC is also printing messages on tickets, advocating for the usage of masks and encouraging people to maintain physical distancing.

Since the union government relaxed interstate travel rules, the KSRTC had also gradually resumed restarting its services to neighbouring states. Interstate travel to Andhra Pradesh, Goa, Maharashtra and Kerala has already resumed.

On September 18, the KSRTC had announced that services to Maharashtra would resume from September 22. Since then, buses have been running between Bengaluru, Davangere, Mangaluru and other parts of Karnataka, depending on the passenger density, to parts of Maharashtra. Buses to Goa also started plying since October 8.

The first batch of interstate bus services to function since the lockdown were to Kerala. Buses plied to the state from Bengaluru, Mysuru, Kodagu and Sulia, on account of the Onam holiday season, from August 25 to September 6.

While many routes have reopened since the lockdown period, the transport corporation is yet to get back to its full scale of operation, compared to the pre-pandemic days. “Prior to lockdown we operated 8,200 buses daily, but at present we are operating 5,100,” a KSRTC official said.