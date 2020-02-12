KS Ravikumar not directing Ajith in his next

The director also clarified that he does not own a Twitter account.

Flix Kollywood

Recently rumours were rife that director KS Ravikumar will direct actor Ajith next, collaborating for the third time in his career, and that the film will be produced by Sun Pictures.

Dismissing the news as a rumour, KS Ravikumar took to Facebook to clear the air surrounding the film. The filmmaker wrote, "Dear friends, my beloved fans, media and film fraternity, a rumour is on rounds right from yesterday in a Twitter account on my name stating that I am directing a film with Mr Ajithkumar under Sun pictures production. This a firm false news and a rumor. I do not own a Twitter account and the existing Twitter account on my name K.S.Ravikumar is a fake one. Pls do not support the fake account. (sic)," he wrote.

Director KS Ravikumar's last release was Ruler which had N Balakrishna in the lead. Ravikumar had earlier directed Ajith's Villain and God Father, both were a blockbuster hits.

Ajith is currently busy shooting for Valimai with director Vinoth of Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru fame, teaming up for the second time after the recent release Nerkonda Paarvai. The film is being produced by Boney Kapoor and Ajith will be seen playing the role of a cop.

The film which was launched in a low-key ceremony went on floors last December and the first schedule of the film was recently wrapped up in Ramoji Film City. The team is currently camped in Chennai for the second schedule.

The makers are yet to finalise the female lead, reports suggest that Bollywood actor Huma Qureshi who made her debut in Tamil with Superstar Rajinikanth's Kaala has been approached to play the female lead. The latest update is that Pavel Navageethan, known for his roles in films such as Madras, Peranbu, Vada Chennai, and Magalir Mattum, will be playing the main villain in it.

Though the genre of the film is still unknown, Producer Boney Kapoor had recently confirmed that Ajith will be seen playing a cop after a long time. Yuvan Shankar Raja will compose music while Nirav Shah will crank the camera and the makers are planning for a Deepavali 2020 release.

(Content provided by Digital Native)