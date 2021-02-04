KS Bhagwan faces ink attack from Bengaluru woman who claims he's 'insulting' Hinduism

Recently the BJP government in the state had dropped his book Rama Mandira Yeke Beda from govt libraries.

news Controversy

Ink was thrown at rationalist and multiple award winning Kannada writer KS Bhagwan on Thursday as he was making way to a Bengaluru court. A video of the incident was shared on Facebook and Twitter by the city-based lawyer Meera Raghavendra who claimed that she threw ink as a form of punishment. According to Meera, Bhagwan deserved this for allegedly insulting Hindu religion.

Other videos of the event show other lawyers and police protecting Bhagwan from Meera as she is heard saying that “she is ready to do anything” or even go to jail if required for doing this.

"You are a professor and so old, yet you continue to speak trash about Hinduism and the Gods. Are you not ashamed of yourself," she is heard telling Bhagwan.

The incident took place at the City Civil Court Complex in front of police personnel where Bhagwan was seeking bail related to a different matter.

Other than being critically acclaimed, Bhagwan has often attracted controversy and has been targeted by the BJP and fringe Hindu right organisations. Recently the BJP government in the state had dropped his book Rama Mandira Yeke Beda (Why we do not need the Ram Temple)’, opposing the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya from the public libraries run by the government.

In January 2019, he was booked by Mysuru police for this same book under Section 295A (insulting religion and religious beliefs) of the Indian Penal Code based on a complaint by Mysuru district president of the Hindu Jagarana Vedike, Jagadish Hebbar K.

At that time in an interview with TNM, he had said it was his duty to promote rationalism, scientific temper and reform humanism according to Article 51A(h) in the Constitution of India. He said his book has made a comparative study between Swami Vivekananda and Mahatma Gandhi based on Valmiki's text.

Bhagwan was earlier booked in 2015 for allegedly insulting the Ramayana and Mahabharata, and in the process hurting the religious sentiments of Hindus. The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the murder of noted journalist-activist Gauri Lankesh suspected that Gauri’s killers had also conspired to target Bhagwan. Following this, he was provided security by the state government.