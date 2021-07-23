KRMB asks Telangana to stop power generation after AP seeks Union govt intervention

Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said in a statement tabled in the Lok Sabha that the KRMB has written to the Telangana government.

Even as Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) officials prepare to implement a recent gazette notification from the Union Jal Shakti Ministry that all projects on Krishna and Godavari rivers in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are to be managed by the respective boards, the Union government on Thursday said that the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister requested it to prevail upon Telangana to stop the â€˜indiscriminate withdrawalâ€™ of water for power generation at once.

Earlier this month, Andhra Chief Minister YS Jagan alleged that Telangana was continuing to unilaterally operate the Nagarjuna Sagar project for hydel power generation, without placing an indent before the KRMB, in violation of protocol. Subsequently, the KRMB, through a letter dated July 15, requested the Telangana state GENCO authorities to stop further release of water immediately through Srisailam Dam Left Power House as it was agreed that quantum of water drawn for power generation purpose is incidental to irrigation and drinking water needs, Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said in a statement tabled in the Lok Sabha.

Subsequently, the KRMB again, in a letter dated July 16, has requested Telangana's Special Chief Secretary, Irrigation & CAD Department, to stop the release of the water, he said in the statement. The Union Minister was replying to a starred question by YSRCP member YS Avinash Reddy regarding 'power production from Srisailam reservoir'.

The Telangana government had earlier shot off a letter to the KRMB, urging it to follow an ad hoc water sharing ratio of 50:50 between it and Andhra Pradesh from the water year 2021-22, till the finalisation of Brijesh Kumar Tribunal's decision as the state is still facing distress due to insufficient water.

As the water row between the two neighbouring states heated up, the Union government issued a gazette notification, which said that all the projects on the Krishna and Godavari rivers would be under the control of the respective boards.

A total of 36 projects on the Krishna River will come under the purview of the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) and 71 projects on the Godavari will come under the purview of the Godavari River Management Board (GRMB). The notification, which is being opposed by Telangana and welcomed by Andhra Pradesh, will take effect from October 14.

