Kriti Sanon likely to be part of Prabhas-starrer 'Adipurush'?

Prabhas had earlier announced that he was collaborating with director Om Raut for the film, which will be shot in Hindi and Telugu.

Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon has reportedly been roped in as the female lead opposite Tollywood star Prabhas, in his upcoming film, Adipurush. Prabhas had earlier announced that he was collaborating with director Om Raut for the film, which will be shot in Hindi and Telugu, and later dubbed in Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and other languages.

According to reports, the movie is an adaptation of Indian epic Ramayana and Prabhas will be playing the role of Ram, while Kriti has now been approached to play the role of Sita. An agreement is yet to be signed following which the makers are expected to make the decision public.

Already, reports have suggested that Saif Ali Khan could be seen playing the role of 'Lankesh', a popular name for Raavan, while Ajay Devgn is expected to be seen playing the role of Lord Shiva.

"Every role and every character comes with its own challenges, but portraying a character like this comes with tremendous responsibility and pride. I am very excited to portray this character of our epic, especially the way Om has designed it. I am sure the youth of our country will shower all their love on our film," Prabhas had said in August, when the film was first announced.

Director Om Raut added, "We embark on this journey with tremendous passion and pride and promise our audience an experience like never before."

The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar and Rajesh Nair, and is currently in pre-production stage. It is expected to go on floors in 2021.

Prabhas, who recently turned 41, is also working on Radhe Shyam, a film written and directed by Radha Krishna Kumar which is expected to release in 2021. Meanwhile, Kriti, who last appeared in the historical drama Panipat, will next be seen in a film about the concept of surrogacy titled Mimi. The film tells the tale of an aspiring actress who ends up being a surrogate for a couple, and is directed by Laxman Utekar.

With IANS inputs