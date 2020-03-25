Krithi Shetty bag offers even before debut film release

The actor's debut film is said to release very soon.

Tollywood megastar Chiranjeevi’s nephew, Panja Vaishnav Tej is making his acting debut with a film titled Uppena with Krithi Shetty. Panja Vaishnav Dev is also the younger brother of Telugu star Sai Dharam Tej. The shooting of this film has been wrapped up and it is currently in the post-production phase. The film was slated to be released on April 2nd but with the corona virus lockdown, things are very unclear.

The film has the Tamil star Vijay Sethupati playing the role of the antagonist . Incidentally, his Tollywood debut was with Chiranjeevi’s Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy.

Uppena is directed by debutant Bucchi Babu Sana, the script writer of the hit movie Rangasthalam, and produced by Y. Naveen, Y. Ravi Shankar and Sukumar under the banner Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings.

Krithi Shetty, also a debutant, is playing the female lead in this romantic entertainer that is set in a fishing hamlet. Devi Sri Prasad has been roped in to compose music for this venture.

According to reports doing the rounds in tinsel town, Krithi Shetty is all set to score big in the Telugu film industry. Her career is promising with filmmaker Sukumar recommending her for Nikhil’s upcoming film 18 Pages. The film will be directed by Palnati Surya Pratap and GA2 Pictures and Sukumar Writings will be jointly producing it.

Also, there is a buzz that Krithi Shetty is in talks to play the female in Vishwak Sen’s upcoming film Paagal. It will be directed by debutant Naresh Kuppili with Bekkam Venugopal producing it under his own banner. Radhan is part of the technical crew and will be composing the tunes. The groundwork for this project is on and is expected to go on the floors soon. The team is currently busy with finalising the cast and crew for the project.

