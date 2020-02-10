Krishna Sankar’s ‘Kochaal’ is in progress

The film is about a short young man getting a job as a police constable on compassionate grounds.

Flix Mollywood

The Malayalam movie Kochaal has actor Krishna Sankar playing the title role and the shooting is in progress. The title means a short person and it is a film about a young man getting a job as a police constable on compassionate grounds after the death of his father.

Shine Tom Chacko plays Tinker Babu, the son of a pork butcher, in this flick. The other important role in this flick is that of the police commissioner, which is played by Murali Gopy. Sharafudheen, Indrans, Srikanth Murali and Renji Panicker also form part of the cast.

Kochaal will mark the directorial debut of Shyam Mohan. The film's pooja was held at Kochi and went on floors on December 23.

The technical crew of this film includes Midhun P Madhanan and Prajith K Purushan for story, screenplay and dialogues, Jomon Thomas to crank the camera, Bijeesh Balakrishnan to handle the editing and Iskra to compose the tunes for the lyrics penned by Santhosh Varma. Deep Nagda is producing the film under the banner Sierra Talkies.

Krishna Sankar will also be seen in the film Maniyarayile Ashokan, in which Jacob Gregory plays the male lead. The film, produced by Dulquer Salmaan under the banner Wayfarer Films, will have Anupama Parameswaran as the female lead. It is directed by debutant Shamzu Zayba.

Krishna Sankar’s last film release was Mariyam Vannu Vilakkoothi, directed by debutant Jenith Kachappilly. Jenith co-wrote the film in association with Arun Padathu. The film was about the things that go wrong on an evening when five young men get high inside a rented house. Krishna Sankar played the roguest of the five. The cast comprised Althaf Salim, Baiju, Siju Wilson, Sethu Lakshmi, Sidhartha Siva, Shabareesh Varma, Shiyas KA, Basil Joseph and Irena Mihalkovich.

Before that, Krishna Sankar was seen in the Kunchacko Boban-starrer Allu Ramendran.

