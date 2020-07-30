Krishna river board wants Andhra to refrain from works on Rayalaseema project

This comes after Telangana had lodged a complaint with the board, accusing Andhra of acting unilaterally and illegally.

news Water conflict

The Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) on Thursday directed the Andhra Pradesh government to stop its work on the Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Scheme (RLIS) near Srisailam dam on the Krishna river. The decision from the KRMB comes at a time when Andhra was preparing to complete the tendering process for the Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Scheme, including the reverse bidding, by August 19.

Challenging the Andhra government's administrative sanction to build the Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Scheme (RLIS) which includes upgradation of Pothireddypadu head regulator canal system and other projects, Telangana lodged a complaint with the Board alleging that Andhra acted without required approvals from the KRMB, Central Water Commission (CWC) and the Apex Council.

The project has strained the relationships between the two Telugu speaking states, with Telangana alleging that Andhraâ€™s decision was unilateral, illegal and in violation of the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014.

The Telangana government has alleged that Andhra has been clandestinely trying to lift 3 TMC waters through Pothireddypadu by constructing a project near Sangameshwara of Srisailam dam â€“ while Andhra said that it would only take allocated share of waters.

KRMB member Harikesh Meena wrote to AP Irrigation Department authorities to refrain from initiating any construction works on the proposed project without sanctions from the CWC while seeking a Detailed Project Report (DPR) from AP. The Board has also reportedly taken exception to the Andhra government's administrative sanction to the Scheme, which is in violation of the Section 84, Para 7 of the conditions as enshrined in the AP Reorganisation Act.

However, earlier this month National Green Tribunal (NGT) stated that Andhra Pradesh government can proceed with the initial work for the Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Project but cannot commence physical work till (NGT) its further decision.