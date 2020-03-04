Krishna to reprise Rishab Shetty’s role in ‘Bell Bottom’ Tamil remake

The Kannada original, which was based on a short story penned by Dayanand TK, was directed by Jayatheertha.

Flix Kollywood

The Kannada movie Bell Bottom, which hit the marquee in February last year, turned out to be a big hit. The film, based on a short story penned by Dayanand TK, was directed by Jayatheertha. It starred Rishab Shetty and Hariprriya as the lead pair.

Produced by Santhosh Kumar KC under the Golden Horse Cinema banner, the supporting cast included Achyuth Kumar, Yogaraj Bhat and Pramod Shetty. The technical crew of Bell Bottom comprised B Ajaneesh Loknath as the music composer, Aravind Kashyap as the cinematographer, KM Prakash as the editor and Raghu Niduvalli as the dialogue writer.

The movie became one of the highest grossers in the Kannada film industry last year. It completed 100 days in over 25 centres with houseful shows. Following the success of this detective thriller, it was reported that it will be remade in Tamil with Sathya Siva helming the project as its director and KN Enterprises bankrolling it.

The story revolves around detective Divakara, who takes up the biggest case in his area. During the process of the investigation, Divakara meets several people and his ladylove as well, played by Hariprriya who essays the role of a bootlegger. Bell Bottom was an interesting tale that had the audiences glued to their seats till the end to know who the culprit was.

Reports about the Tamil version say that director Sathya Siva has roped in Krishna to reprise the role done by Rishab Shetty and Mahima Nambiar to reprise Hariprriya’s role.

In the Kannada version, Shivamani was seen playing the character Mantravadi MoDi Nanjappa and he was well appreciated for portraying this character well. It needs to be seen who will be reprising this particular role in the Tamil version.

It may be noted here that Bell Bottom is currently being made in Hindi with Akshay Kumar playing the lead role.

