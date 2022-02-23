KPAC Lalitha was a motherly figure on and off screen, remember co-actors

KPAC Lalitha, who had a career spanning over five decades in film, died on the night of February 22.

Flix Tribute

A little past midnight, after the news of veteran actor KPAC Lalitha's death on February 23, 2022, tributes began to pour in online. One of the first to write was actor Mammootty, calling her a very very dear person that he has now lost. Mohanlal, the other superstar of Malayalam cinema, wrote next morning that dear 'Lalithechi' had a place in the audience's heart as a mother, sister and a loving relative – in reference to the many roles she played through a career spanning over five decades. She had held close her audience and her dear ones, none of it was acting, Mohanlal wrote.

Leading actor Manju Warrier wrote on the night of Lalitha's passing that she had loved her like a mother. "Though I called her chechi (sister), she always had a mother's face in my mind. We have not done a lot of movies together but whenever we did there'd always be an affectionate smile from her and she'd hold me close," Manju Warrier posted on Facebook. Lalitha loved her like a mother and taught her many things like a teacher, Manju added.

She played Manju's mother in the film Mohanlal that released in 2018.

Veteran actor and politician Innocent, who acted with Lalitha in many films, told Asianet News that there was no other artist like Lalitha, not just in Malayalam cinema but any other film industry in the country. Naming some of their best films together – Manichithrathazhu, Godfather, Gajakesariyogam, Ponmutta idunna tharavu – Innocent said that these roles came to Lalitha because no one else could do it. “I have never suggested a co-actor’s name in any of my films except once. For Godfather, when directors Siddique and Lal were looking for an actor to play my wife Kochammani, I suggested that Lalitha play it.”

A few years ago, when a controversy broke out after news of Lalitha’s candidature as a CPI(M) candidate in Vadakara assembly was announced, she had backed out of the election. Innocent remembered this occasion and said that he had asked her if it was for pride’s sake that she withdrew from the election. “She said no, it was because she was tired. She would similarly ask me to remain president of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes (a position he held earlier), only because of the trust in me.”

Younger actors called it a privilege to have worked with a performer like Lalitha. Prithviraj Sukumaran said, "Rest in peace Lalitha aunty! It was a privilege to have shared the silver screen with you! One of the finest actors I’ve known."

Kunchacko Boban wrote a long tribute: "No words can describe what a loss this is for the industry and for me personally. From her first movie as an actress, she has been associated with UDAYA (production house that his family ran). She was there in my very first movie where I was introduced as an actor (Aniyathipravu). And we were together for many more movies where she was my lovely mother, grandmother and so on." Lauding her flair for acting, he said, "She has been the quintessential go-to mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, elderly sister characters in any genre and generation of movies till her last breath."

Lalitha got remembered both for her on-screen unforgettable performances and her off-screen warmth. Indrajith Sukumaran wrote, "Your effortlessness and spontaneity on screen, your warm smile, the conversations and stories! You will forever be missed Lalitha Aunty."

Actor and director Geetu Mohandas wrote, "Will forever miss your advices, jokes and unconditional love. You have touched so many lives and will live in our hearts forever aunty. I love you."

Politicians remembered her contribution to culture and the society. “After making a place for herself in the hearts of generations, she became part of the history of an era. It was a life that began in theatre and then through films she became a family member to Malayalis,” said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. He added that she performed well in her capacity as Chairperson of the Kerala Sangeetha Nataka Akademi (a position she held until her death).

Opposition leader VD Satheesan said that she made every one of her characters excellent with her extraordinary acting skills. She was a school of natural acting, he said. CPI(M) State Secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan said that Lalitha's death is an irreplaceable loss for the cultural world. Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala said that she was a favourite actor of generations of movie lovers.

Actor and politician Mukesh wrote about Lalitha's early days when she joined the leftist theatre group Kerala People's Arts Club (KPAC) and worked with his parents – actors O Madhavan and Vijayakumari. "She has always mesmerised me, a favourite actor who played any character naturally. Let her characters live forever."

Renowned actor Manoj K Jayan said that she was an actor who could not be equalled and who proved what versatality in acting could do in Malayalam cinema. In one of her most noticeable performances she played mother to Manoj K Jayan in her husband and late director Bharathan's movie Venkalam, as a plotting, manipulative woman.

Actor Asif Ali wrote, “goodbye to my dear mother.” Anna Ben posted on Instagram, "Will always cherish your warm smile comforting hugs and your beautiful artistry." Actors Tovino Thomas, Nazriya and Vineeth Sreenivasan paid condolences. Senior actor Jayaram wrote, "Beloved Chechi..you will be missed..pranaamam." Biju Menon and Suraj Venjaramoodu also paid condolences.

Actor Rima Kallingal shared a photo with her arm across Lalitha’s shoulder, saying, “adieu.” Director Lijo Jose Pellissery posted a black and white picture of a smiling Lalitha.

Singer KS Chithra said Lalitha's passing was an irreparable loss to cinema. "She was featured in a wide variety roles and she literally lived in all those roles. Her immeasurable talent will never be encountered again. My thoughts and prayers with her family at this time of grief," Chithra said. Singer Sujatha Mohan said Lalitha was a genius who could not be equalled. G Venugopal, another veteran singer, said he had seen “a Lalitha chechi” who lost her memory in her last days, after playing many unforgettable roles.

Actors from other industries also paid tribute. Radikaa Sarathkumar who has acted in Malayalam films tweeted, "A lovely actor and a wonderful person. RIP KPACLalitha chechi, sad to hear she is no more; shared warm memories of her on the sets of Mohanlal’s Ittimaani."