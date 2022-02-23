KPAC Lalitha the legendary actor: 10 films where she proved her prowess

Lalithaâ€™s ability to seamlessly step into the shoes of the character she was playing ensured that she was one of the most sought after supporting actors in Malayalam cinema.

Flix Mollywood

KPAC Lalitha, a face that the Malayali audience considered to be their family, is no more. The dearly loved actor appeared in over 550 films, as the sharp-tongued mother, the sassy sister-in-law, the nosey neighbour, the inquisitive wife, and so many other memorable roles that entertained viewers over generations. Her ability to seamlessly step into the shoes of the character she was playing ensured that she was one of the most sought after supporting actors in Malayalam cinema.

Born Maheshwari Amma on February 25, 1948, the actor who began her career in theatre and was a member of the KPAC (Kerala Peopleâ€™s Arts Club) group, made her film debut in the 1969 film Koottukudumbam. She went on to win two National Awards and four Kerala State Awards in the course of her career that spanned over 50 years.

Itâ€™s impossible to list all of Lalithaâ€™s impactful roles in one article, so consider this to be an incomplete tribute to one of the most versatile actors to come out of the Malayalam film industry.

Amaram: Her first National Award winning role, Lalitha played a sarcastic and loud-mouthed mother to Ashokanâ€™s Raghavan. The film, directed by Bharathan (to whom she was married), is focused on the relationship between a fisherman father (Mammootty) and his daughter (Maathu) for whom he has big dreams. Lalithaâ€™s Bhargavi, with her vettila-stained mouth, cutting remarks and affection for her son, won the audienceâ€™s hearts.

Sadayam: Lalitha played a sex worker in this film directed by Sibi Malayil. A murder mystery with a convict who shows no remorse for his actions, the lead role was played by Mohanlal. Lalithaâ€™s Devaki is a pivotal character in the film. Sheâ€™s bold, flirtatious and unashamed of the work she does, giving it back as good as she gets from society.

Manichitrathazhu: The Lalitha and Innocent combination was a favourite with filmmakers and audiences alike. In Fazilâ€™s Manichitrathazhu, a psychological thriller, she played Bhasura, wife to Innocentâ€™s character. One of the family members of an ancient and superstitious tharavad, Lalithaâ€™s antics with Innocent are hilarious, to say the least. The scene where she tries to tie a thread around her husbandâ€™s waist while refusing to tell him why, is among the best in the film.

Spadikam: A film about the conflicted relationship between an overly strict father (Thilakan) and his rebellious son (Mohanlal), Lalitha played Ponnamma, the mother who is caught between the two warring men. She is torn between her love for her son and her concerns about the social repercussions for his actions. The film was directed by Bhadran.

Vadakkunokkiyanthram: Directed by Sreenivasan, the film is about Dineshan (Sreenivasan), an insecure man with a beautiful wife. Lalitha played Dineshanâ€™s mother to perfection, ordering him around and playing up the drama in the family conflicts. The scenes in which Dineshan tiptoes around his sharp-tongued mother are truly hilarious.

Sandesham: Directed by Sathyan Anthikkad, this film is about two brothers (Sreenivasan and Jayaram) who belong to rival political parties and the drama that this creates in their home. Lalitha played their older sister, Latha, who is married to a policeman entangled in the political doings of her brothers. To get back at them, Latha moves into her parental home with her family. While her brothers might be good at the political game outside, Latha, the smooth talker, is the master at home.

Sasneham: Also directed by Sathyan Anthikad, the film is about a Malayali Christian man (Balachandra Menon) who marries a Tamil Brahmin woman (Shobana). Lalitha plays the manâ€™s older sister, and is a delight to watch when the turf war begins between the two families. Her scenes with Sukumari, who plays Shobhanaâ€™s aunt, are especially funny.

Mathilukkal: Directed by Adoor Gopalakrishnan, KPAC Lalitha played the female lead in the film but sheâ€™s never seen. The story is about Vaikom Muhammad Basheer (Mammootty) who is imprisoned for sedition, and develops a romance with a female prisoner across the high wall that separates the two prisons. Lalitha gave voice to Narayani, Basheerâ€™s love, whom he never gets to meet. A poignant role where Lalitha proved that she could move the audience even if her face was not seen.

Alaipayuthey: Among the few Tamil films that Lalitha did was Mani Ratnamâ€™s romantic drama, in which she played Madhavanâ€™s mother. Karthik, Madhavanâ€™s character, is forever at loggerheads with his father. Itâ€™s the mother who comes to her sonâ€™s rescue on each occasion. Their casual exchange in the â€˜Alaipayutheyâ€™ song, when he points out the woman heâ€™s going to marry, is still a favourite with fans.

Kanalkkattu: Another Sathyan Anthikkad film, Lalitha played Omana, a domestic worker who is exploited by her employer (Innocent). The latter arranges for a man to marry her for money, just to avoid the embarrassment of everyone coming to know of his actions. Mammootty played Narayanan, the reluctant husband, who is disgusted by Omana and her overt signs of affection. But towards the end, when Omana speaks her mind, dissolving the illusion that she had no idea about his true feelings, Lalitha packs a gut-punch with her acting prowess.