Kozhikode train arson attack: Police identify suspect

The suspect has been identified as Shaharuq Saifi, a native of Noida in Uttar Pradesh.

Kerala Police, according to reports, have zeroed in on a suspect, who sprinkled petrol inside a coach and set fire to it leading to death of three persons and injuries to nine others. The condition of two passengers who suffered burn injuries are said to be critical. The bodies of three persons, including a two year-old child, who lost their lives in the incident, were found from the railway track. They had fallen off the Kannur-bound train while trying to escape the arson attack.

The suspect, identified as Shahrukh Saifi is a native of Noida in UP and had been working as a labourer in the construction sector in Kozhikode. The attack happened on board D1 Coach of Train No 16307, Alappuzha-Kannur Express, at around 9.30 pm on Sunday, April 2. State police Chief Anil Kant, while speaking to media persons in the morning, had stated that they had got clues regarding the suspect. A sketch of the suspect’s face was also released by the police. However, a senior police officer told TNM that the accused is yet to be taken into custody.

The three dead bodies were found on the railway track some distance away from the Elathur Railway station, a minor station after Kozhikode. The victims have been identified as Rahmath, her niece - two-year-old Sahara - and a man named Naufeeq. Both Rahmath and Naufeeq are natives of Mattannur in Kannur. Television channels also showed visuals of a bag found on the railway track, suspected to be that of the perpetrator.

The condition of Anilkumar (50), an advocate clerk, and his son Adwaith (22), who suffered burn injuries is critical. Anilkumar’s wife Sajisha (47) has also been injured. The accused came from the D1 compartment to the D2 compartment, which is a reserved coach, with two bottles of petrol. The train was stopped after someone pulled the chain on Korapuzha bridge.

SIT formed

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed with Crime Branch Superintendent of Police P Vikraman as the head to investigate the crime. There are 18 members in the team. Anti-Terror Squad Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) Baiju Paulose, Kozhikode Town Assistant Commissioner P Bijuraj and Thanur DySP VV Benny are members of the team, according to a press statement.

"The investigation is being done under the direct supervision of the Inspector General (North Zone). Inspector General of Police (Kozhikode) has gone to the spot. We have got certain clues and scientific investigation is going on. We will soon be able to identify the accused and the case will be resolved soon,” state police chief Anil Kant told media persons.

The Director General of Police also said that conspiracy angles would also be investigated.