Kozhikode beach to remain closed to public after 5 pm due to rising COVID-19 cases

The district recorded 1246 COVID-19 - the highest in the state on Sunday.

The Kozhikode administration has tightened restrictions after the district reported the highest number of COVID-19 cases on Sunday. In the districtâ€™s beaches and dams, entry will be stopped after 5 pm. Further, no public gatherings of people will be allowed in containment zones.

Kozhikode district on Sunday reported 1243 new COVID-19 cases and the test positivity rate (number of samples tested positive for every 100 samples) stood at 16.12 percent. This is far higher than the stateâ€™s test positivity rate of 10.75 percent.

The test positivity rate in the district surged when 8203 lab results of samples tested were made available. As per the latest data, 1246 infections were locally acquired while the source of infection for 18 cases was not known.

Within Kozhikode corporation, there are 339 cases of local transmission of the virus, while Meppayyur reported 60 infections. Koyilandy and Chemmencheri reported 53 and 41 cases respectively. 407 people recovered from the infection and the number of active cases in the district has now crossed 6500.

There are 18 hotspots in Kozhikode district alone.

The last time the district reported 1000 plus new cases was in October 2020. After October 28, the fresh cases in the district had not gone above 1000. On October 1, 2020, the district had reported 1072 cases for the first time and on October 28, it reported 1145 cases.

On Sunday, Kerala recorded 6986 new COVID-19 cases. This included 27 health workers. Further, 16 deaths have been reported in the state on Sunday. With this, the total total COVID-19 death toll in the state stands at 4783.

The current number of active cases in Kerala stand at 49,050. According to the Kerala governmentâ€™s site, the state government has vaccinated 10.13% of the Kerala population. This amounts to 38, 96,990 people. Total vaccinations that have been administered equals 4,53,976.