Kona Venkat to pen biopic on Karnam Malleswari?

The director is planning to make the film in three languages - Tamil, Telugu and Hindi.

There are reports doing rounds that the veteran writer and filmmaker Kona Venkat will be teaming up with director Sanjana Reddy for a film. Reportedly, it will be a biopic on the 2000 Sydney Olympics bronze medallist weightlifter Karnam Malleswari and the duo have set the ball in motion to get it on to the floors. If things work out well, the shooting of this biopic will begin in a few months.

According to Cinema Express director Sanjana Reddy stated that she has done extensive research on this biopic and was in constant touch with Karnam Malleswari to get the facts right. The director is planning to make the film in three languages - Tamil, Telugu and Hindi.

It may be noted here that Karnam Malleswari, who was born on June 1, 1975 in Voosavanipeta, a hamlet in Andhra Pradesh, was the first Indian woman to win a medal at the Olympics. In 1995, she received the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna, India's highest sporting honour, and in 1999, the civilian Padma Shri award. At the 2000 Sydney Olympics, Malleswari lifted 110 kg in the snatch and 130 kg in the clean and jerk categories for a total of 240 kg and she won the bronze medal thereby becoming the first Indian woman to win an Olympic medal.

On the other hand, Kona Venkat has penned several hit movies in his career and his last film to release was Jai Lava Kusa. It was an action drama film written jointly by K. S. Ravindra, Kona Venkat and K. Chakravarthy and directed by K.S. Ravindra (Bobby). It was produced by Nandamuri Kalyan Ram under his banner NTR Arts. Jr NTR played dual roles in this flick with Raashi Khanna and Nivetha Thomas playing his heroines. Devi Sri Prasad has composed music for this venture with Chota K Naidu handling the cinematography.