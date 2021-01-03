Kollywood movie producer K Balu dies of cardiac arrest in Chennai

The producer, who has produced movies like ‘Chinna Thambi’ starring actors Prabhu and Khushboo, was undergoing treatment for COVID-19

Flix Death

K Balu, who has produced several super hit Tamil movies, including Chinna Thambi, under his banner KB films, succumbed to a heart attack in a private hospital on Friday. The Kollywood producer had been hospitalised and was undergoing treatment for COVID019. The demise of the veteran producer has left Kollywood in shock and grief.

The producer K Balu was receiving treatment after contracting novel coronavirus infection and suffered a sudden massive heart attack on January 1. However, despite the efforts of the doctors to revive the producer, he succumbed at a private hospital, said reports.

Some of the works that K Balu has bankrolled include Chinna Thambi in 1991, starring actors Prabhu and Khushboo and Panchalankurichi, directed by Seeman and Janagraman, starring actor Sarath Kumar.

According to reports, Balu's funeral was conducted at E-Cemetry in Besant Nagar at 11.30 am on Saturday.

Many Kollywood actors and producers took to social media to express shock and sadness over the demise of the producer.

National award-winning producer Dhananjayan said, “Shocked to hear the news of popular producer K Balu sir’s passing away today. I am saddened by the demise. Rest in peace Balu sir.”

Actor and politician Sarath Kumar said, “Shocked and saddened by the sudden demise of KB Films Balu today (Saturday). He left too soon and created a void in film industry. May his soul rest in peace. My deepest condolences to his family, friends and my colleagues from the industry.”

Retweeting Sarath Kumar’s condolence message, actor Radikaa Sarath Kumar said, “Gone too soon. Rest in peace.”

Director Venkat Prabhu also expressed his condolences to his uncle Balu. “An amazing human being! Miss you uncle! KB Films Balu rest in peace my deepest condolences to the family,” he wrote on Twitter.

Actor-turned-politician Khushboo, who received a breakthrough by earning a state government award under his banner, said, “Deeply disturbed to hear that the producer of my biggest hit movie Chinna Thambi is no more with us. He fought a battle with ill health for long. Just wished he could win it. My heartfelt condolences to his family.”