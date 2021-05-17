Kollywood director Arunraja Kamaraj’s wife Sindhuja passes away due to COVID-19

Arunraja Kamaraj is recovering from COVID-19 at the private hospital in Chennai where he and his wife Sindhuja were admitted.

Kollywood singer, actor and director Arunraja Kamaraj and his wife Sindhuja recently tested positive for the novel coronavirus and the couple was admitted to a private hospital in Chennai. Unfortunately, Arunraja Kamaraj’s wife Sindhuja passed away due to COVID-19 on Sunday. While Arunraja is still undergoing treatment at the hospital and is recuperating, Sindhuja didn’t respond well to the treatment and her health deteriorated. Many celebrities from the Tamil film fraternity have taken to social media to convey their condolences and extend their support to Arunraja.

Actor Kayal Devaraj, who has appeared in supporting roles in Kollywood movies wrote, “Director #ArunrajaKamaraj’s WIFE Passed Away Due To #COVID19 (sic).” In another tweet, he shared a health update about director Arunraja. “Lyricist and Actor and Director and Singer #ArunRajaKamaraj who is getting treated for #Covid in a private hospital in Chennai. He is responding well to the treatment. He is stable. He may be discharged soon (sic).”

Condoling Sindhuja’s death, Vishnu Vishal wrote, “#Rip Sindhu... Heartfelt condolences @Arunrajakamaraj.. May God give you and your family the strength to overcome this unbearable loss (sic).”

Praying for Arunraja’s speedy recovery, actor Aathmika wrote, “No words @Arunrajakamaraj sir. Praying for your speedy recovery (sic).”

Veteran actor Sathyaraj’s son actor Sibi Sathyaraj also offered his heartfelt condolences to the family and wrote, “My deepest condolences to @Arunrajakamaraj bro and his family. Really sorry for your loss. Stay strong brother (sic).”

Arunraja Kamaraj has worked as a singer, lyricist, actor and director in Kollywood movies. He made his acting debut in Raja Rani. He is well-known for the song ‘Neruppu Da’ in Rajinikanth starrer Kabali.

The news of Sindhuja’s death comes at a time when many members of the Tamil film fraternity have succumbed to COVID-19, including actors ‘Joker’ Thulasi, Maran and filmmaker KV Anand.