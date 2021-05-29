Kollywood actor and producer Venkat Subha dies of COVID-19 in Chennai

The actor, writer and producer was best known for his roles in films like 'Mozhi', 'Azhagiya Theeye' and 'Kanda Naal Mudhal'.

Flix Death

Popular Kollywood actor, producer and writer Venkat Subha passed away on Saturday, May 29 at a private hospital in Chennai, where he was undergoing treatment for COVID-19. He breathed his last at 12.48 am on Saturday, and further details on his cremation are awaited, as he was a COVID-19 patient. According to India Today’s report, he was admitted at a private hospital after contracting the novel coronavirus 10 days ago. However, his health reportedly deteriorated, after which he was shifted to the Intensive Care Unit.

Venkat Subha’s co-stars and members from the film fraternity have taken to social media to mourn the loss of the late actor. His close friend and producer T Siva shared the unfortunate news with fans on Twitter. "With extreme sadness, I would like to inform everyone that my friend, a great thinker, writer, creator and actor Venkat left for his heavenly abode at 12.48 am,” the Tamil translation of his tweet read.

Actor Radikaa Sarathkumar noted that she has been associated with the late actor’s wife for many years, through Radikaa’s production house Radaan. Radikaa conveyed her condolences to the family in a tweet. “So very saddened to say goodbye to Venkat, his wife Subaa has been associated with me for many years in Radaan. Venkat was a kind, strong thinking person& known him for many years. Subaa fought so strongly for his recovery, heartbreaking to see he lost the fight. Prayers to all,” she said.

Addressing him as a friend and brother, director Venkat Prabhu wrote that Venkat Subha was a genuine cinema lover and mentioned that he will be truly missed by the fraternity. “Another very sad news to wake up to. Such a genuine cinema lover, a friend, a brother. You will be truly missed saar!! #RipSubaVenkat saar. My deepest condolences to the family and friends,” Venkat Prabhu wrote.

Others including actor Prakash Raj, director Seenu Ramasamy, R Parthiban and others have condoled Venkat Subha’s sudden demise on social media.

So very saddened to say goodbye to Venkat, his wife Subaa has been associated with me for many years in Radaan. Venkat was a kind, strong thinking person& known him for many years. Subaa fought so strongly for his recovery, heartbreaking to see he lost the fight. Prayers to all pic.twitter.com/43oorm0lvz — Radikaa Sarathkumar (@realradikaa) May 29, 2021

Another very sad news to wake up to. Such a genuine cinema lover, a friend, a brother. You will be truly missed saar!! #RipSubaVenkat saar. My deepest condolences to the family and friends pic.twitter.com/ft7R2fvdaq — venkat prabhu (@vp_offl) May 29, 2021

Ahhh no. Painful .. Feeling helpless losing friends n family one by one ..life is going to be heavier with their memories..thank you venkat for being a part of my journey.. will miss you. rest in peace my friend pic.twitter.com/7kOaZhAPod May 29, 2021

Venkat Subha is best known for his performances in Kollywood movies like Mozhi, Azhagiya Theeye and Kanda Naal Mudhal. He has also appeared in several Tamil TV shows. He was also a YouTube film reviewer for the channel Touring Talkies. The actor plays a role in Harbhajan Singh and Losliya’s upcoming film, Friendship.