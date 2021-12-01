Kohli, Rohit, Dhoni retained ahead of IPL mega auction: Full list

The major names to be released are out of form all-rounder Hardik Pandya and dashing keeper batter Ishan Kishan, who have been a part of Mumbai Indians core.

news IPL 2022

Royal Challengers Bangalore on Tuesday, November 30 retained their former captain Virat Kohli while Mumbai Indians predictably retained India's T20 captain Rohit Sharma and pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah ahead of the IPL mega auction.

India's greatest white ball skipper and Chennai Super Kings talisman Mahendra Singh Dhoni is his team's second retention behind all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja while Ruturaj Gaikwad is the fourth name in the list. Moeen Ali has also been retained by CSK.

The major names to be released are out of form all-rounder Hardik Pandya and dashing keeper batter Ishan Kishan, who have been a part of Mumbai Indians core while leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal and Purple Cap winner Harshal Patel have been released by RCB.

Punjab Kings released their last year's skipper KL Rahul while retaining Mayank Agarwal and uncapped Arshdeep Singh. SRH retained captain Kane Williamson as their number one player and released star spinner Rashid Khan.

"If a player wants to be in the auction because of the price, we respect his decision. We will try and match him and see if we can pick him in the auction for the right price," said SRH CEO K Shanmugam told Star Sports on why they had to let go of Rashid.

Among foreign players, Glenn Maxwell, Jos Buttler, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, and Anrich Nortje were retained. Allrounder Kieron Pollard made the cut for Mumbai Indians whereas Moeen Ali was chosen over the likes of Sam Curran, Faf du Plessis, and Dwayne Bravo at Chennai Super Kings.

Delhi Capitals retained the quartet of Rishabh Pant, Prithvi Shaw, Axar Patel, and Anrich Nortje for IPL 2022. First IPL season champions Rajasthan Royals have retained their captain Sanju Samson ahead of next year's mega-auction, along with Jos Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal.

The two-time champions KKR held back West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell, mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy along with young Venkatesh Iyer and Sunil Narine.

Of the 27 retained players, eight are overseas and four uncapped Indians.

Each of the eight franchises used the Player Retention option with CSK, DC, KKR, and MI opting to retain 4 players each. RR, RCB, and SRH have retained 3 players each while PBKS) have retained 2. The PBKS thus have the highest salary purse available with INR 72 crore while Delhi Capitals have least at Rs 47.50 cr to be used at the mega auction.

Hereâ€™s the full list of retained players with price in INR:

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (16 crore), Jasprit Bumrah (12 crore), Suryakumar Yadav(8 crore), Kieron Pollard (6 crore).

Chennai Super Kings: Ravindra Jadeja (16 crore), MS Dhoni (12 crore), Moeen Ali (8 crore), Ruturaj Gaikwad (6 crore).

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (15 crore), Glenn Maxwell (11 crore), Mohammed Siraj (7 crore).

Punjab Kings: Mayank Agarwal (12 crore, 14 crore to be deducted from overall purse) and Arshdeep Singh (4 crore).

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson (14 crore), Abdul Samad (4 crore), Umran Malik (4 crore).

Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson (14 crore), Jos Buttler (10 crore), Yashasvi Jaiswal (4 crore).

Kolkata Knight Riders: Andre Russell (12 crore, 16 crore to be deducted from purse), Varun Chakravarthy (8 crore, 12 crore to be deducted from purse), Venkatesh Iyer (8 crore), Sunil Narine (6 crore).

Delhi Capitals: Rishabh Pant (16 crore), Axar Patel (9 crore, 12 crore to be deducted from purse), Prithvi Shaw (7.5 crore, 8 crore to be deducted from purse), Anrich Nortje (6.5 crore).

With PTI and IANS inputs