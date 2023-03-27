The Kodava hockey festival: What you shouldn't miss in Kodagu this summer

The Kodava hockey festival is a vibrant, month-long celebration held between March and April. The festival exudes the ambience and excitement of a mela with its draped festoons, welcome arches, and numerous stalls.

Come summer, and it’s hockey festival time in Kodagu. When schools close for summer vacation and coffee plantations take a break, Kodava families from around the world head home to participate in the Kodava Hockey Namme (festival) held in Kodagu (Coorg). It is time for Kodavas to battle with their hockey sticks at this tournament held in their home turf. With hundreds of families participating, the tournament is recognized as one of the largest field hockey tournaments in the world and finds a mention in the Limca Book of Records.

The Kodava hockey festival is a vibrant, month-long celebration held between March and April. The festival exudes the ambience and excitement of a mela with its draped festoons, welcome arches, and numerous stalls selling everything from automobiles to food. It is also an occasion for the Kodavas to dress up in traditional attire and participate in the procession and cultural programmes. Dancing and music add to the fun and frolic. One has to be here during the festival to experience the fierce pride of Kodavas in their glorious heritage, which they jealously guard.



Procession of Kodava women in their traditional attire

The genesis of the hockey festival can be traced back to 1997. It was the brainchild of late Pandanda Kuttappa, a former banker and State league referee. He is said to have conceptualised the festival after realising the deterioration in the standards of hockey played in the district. He hit upon the idea for a tournament among the families in order to encourage more youngsters to take up the sport.

The first editions of the festival were held in the village of Karada with 60 families competing. The festival has no permanent venue, something organisers are striving to achieve, and the festival has been held across the district in previous years.



Kodava children flaunt their traditional dress

The tournament started with the dual purpose of paying rich tribute to the sport in the region, and bringing together players in thousands in order to identify the best talents for the country. Over the years, more than 50 Kodavas have represented India in international hockey, earning their district the title of ‘Cradle of Indian hockey’. Hockey is to Kodagu what cricket is to India. It is common to find hockey sticks in every home.

This annual festival is hosted by a different family each year and will be known by the name of the host family. A family may not host the event more than once. Families apply to the Kodava Hockey Academy expressing interest and are allotted the tournament after evaluation. In a lifetime, a Kodava will only get to see their family host the cup once. For the 800-odd families in Kodagu, it has become a matter of pride and honour to host this iconic tournament. This is one of the reasons why family members from far and near take leave and arrive in droves to participate in the much- awaited festival games.



Appachettolanda, the host family of the 23rd edition of the Kodava Hockey Festival

The hockey festival has accomplished what perhaps nothing else could have — uniting distant families. It is the time for annual family reunions in their ancestral homes. What makes this festival distinctive is that it remains a family-oriented event, which has morphed into a major sporting event and festival in the country. Besides uniting warring relatives and families torn by strife, the hockey event is also a platform for community members to discuss and transact trade and business, besides scouting for marital alliances.

After a hiatus of four years due to floods and the pandemic, this year the hockey festival kickstarted with renewed vigour and energy. “This year (the 23rd edition) the Appachettolanda family is organising the event under the aegis of Kodava Hockey Academy. The festival is held at an estimated cost of Rs 1.5 crores, raised through contributions from the families, a grant from the Karnataka Government, and through sponsorships. More than 350 teams will participate in the festival this time. While the winning team will be given a cash prize of Rs 3 lakh, the runner-up will get Rs 2 lakh, and the teams that came third and fourth will get Rs 1 lakh each,” said Manu Muthappa, convener, Appachettolanda Hockey Festival.



Players arrive for a match

An interesting feature of the festival is that both men women take part in the matches and there is no restriction on age. The only rule for forming a team is that all members must be from the same family and can include children and grown-ups from both genders. Young boys and girls, fathers, mothers, uncles, professionals, and even former Olympian heroes are all players. The women have the choice of playing for their in-laws’ team or their parents’ team. There have been instances when three generations of players have played together in a single match.

The festival is also ideal for talent spotting. Sometimes, officials from the Sports Authority of India arrive here to select players who are then offered training and equipment. Some of them have gone on to become state and national players. Plans are afoot to set up a hockey stadium to offer more facilities to budding players from the district. It is heartening that there is a growing interest among the younger generation in the hockey festival. But there is a need for more stadiums and turfs to facilitate more players to practise regularly.

Schedule of the hockey festival: General Thimmaiah Stadium, Napoklu, from March 18 to April 10.

All pics by Susheela Nair.

Susheela Nair is an independent food, travel and lifestyle writer and photographer contributing articles, content and images to several national publications besides organising seminars and photo exhibitions. Her writings span a wide spectrum which also includes travel portals and guide books, brochures and coffee table books.