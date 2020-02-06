Kodava cuisine on Gordon Ramsay's ‘Uncharted’: Chef films in Kodagu

Gordon Ramsay filmed sequences of cooking dishes from the Kodava cuisine from 29 January to 31 January at the Tamara Coorg, a luxury resort in Kodagu.

news Television

Michelin star chef, restaureteur and television host Gordon Gordon Ramsay is no stranger to travelling to remote corners of the world to explore food. He has now landed in Kodagu, the hilly district in Karnataka to film an episode of the second season of his National Geographic show Uncharted.

Gordon Ramsay filmed sequences of cooking dishes from the Kodava cuisine from 29 January to 31 January at The Tamara Coorg, a luxury resort in Kodagu. Suresh Babu, general manager of The Tamara Coorg said, “We were thrilled to have had the opportunity to host Chef Ramsay at our property."

Prior to his visit to Kodagu, Gordon Ramsay filmed sequences for the show in the coastal town of Kannur in Kerala. He reportedly spent a day filming sequences in beach locations in Kannur at the Malabar Beach Resort. This is the first time the celebrity chef is filming for the series in India. The episode will explore the nuances of the cuisine prevalent in the Malabar region of India.

In the first season of the National Geographic show Uncharted aired in 2019, Gordon Ramsay travelled to remote locations around the world including the Sacred Valley of the Incas in Peru, South Island of New Zealand, Hana Coast of Maui, along the Mekong River in Laos, mountain areas in Morocco and Alaska. The first season of the show consisted of six episodes.

The British chef, whose restaurants have been awarded 16 Michelin stars in total, travels to these remote locations to engross himself in the local cuisine and cook a special dish from the cuisine to be served to local chefs and residents.

During his visit to Kodagu, Gordon Ramsay interacted with chefs at The Tamara Coorg and also planted a sapling in the resort after accompanying the staff members on a tour of the place.