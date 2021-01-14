Kodagu DC Annies Joy to leave post after two years

Annies took charge as DC of Kodagu in 2019 and was at the helm of the district during the 2019 floods and landslides.

Kodagu Deputy Commissioner Annies Kanmani Joy announced on Wednesday that she will be leaving her post, two years after she was appointed in 2019.



Annies will be taking a leave of absence from Thursday to join her husband Stephen Mani, an Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer posted recently as the first secretary to the Indian Embassy in Washington DC in USA. "I have had a successful two-year tenure in Kodagu as Deputy Commissioner. Thank you everyone for the support and warmth provided. The beautiful memories in Kodagu will be cherished forever," she said in a statement.



Speaking to TNM, "I made the request for a break. I am leaving to spend time with my family and my daughter Apoorva," Annies Joy said. She said that she will be returning to service later this year in a new role.



Annies took charge as DC of Kodagu in 2019 and was at the helm of the district during the 2019 floods and landslides. It was a year after the devastating floods and landslides in the hilly district in 2018.



In the months leading up to the monsoon, extensive preparations were taken up and district authorities worked with geologists to survey the areas affected. But their preparations were thrown out of gear when landslides struck in southern Kodagu, an area that was not heavily affected in 2018.



A landslide in Thora village left 10 residents of the village dead and Annies Joy along with the then Superintendent of Police Suman D Penneker and the then Zilla Panchayat CEO Lakshmi Priya were praised for their response on-ground. The trio regularly made the journey to the landslide affected area in Thora, trudging through the slushy mud, to coordinate the search operations for the missing persons.