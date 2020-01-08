Kochi teen stabbed by stalker battles for life, govt to provide her free treatment

Health

The Kerala government has announced it will provide free treatment to the teenage girl who was critically injured after she was stabbed by a man in Kochi on Monday.



Health minister KK Shylaja has directed the Superintendent of the Kottayam Medical College to provide free treatment as the girl was shifted from the Kalamassery Medical College in Kochi to Kottayam.

The 17-year old, a native of Athani in Ernakulam was stabbed multiple times while she was returning from work on Monday, by 19-year old Amal. The stalker pushed her to the ground and stabbed her her chest, stomach, hands and neck.



The girl has around 20 injuries in her body and survived deep injuries in the stomach and chest. She underwent an emergency surgery at the Kalamassery Medical College on Monday. Her body was in a state of paralysis, due to the injuries on her nerves. She is now admitted to the Surgical ICU of the Kottayam.



“She is being treated by doctors from neuro surgery, neuro medicine, plastic surgery, and gynecology and medicine departments. The girl has been under observation and doctors opined that her health condition has been improving,” a statement from the Minister’s office said.

The man who stabbed her has been identified as Amal TB, a resident of Padamugal in Kakkanad in Kochi. He was arrested by Info Park police on Tuesday. According to the police, he attacked the girl as she allegedly denied his advances.

He has been charged under Sections 341 (Punishment for wrongful restraint), 326 (Voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354D (Stalking) and 307 (Attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code.

This incident comes close on the heels of two such incidents back to back: On Monday, a 19-year-old woman, Ashika, was killed by her stalker in Thiruvananthapuram. On Tuesday, a 17-year-old student in Kochi was kidnapped and her dead body was found in TN.

