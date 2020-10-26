Kochi Muziris Biennale’s 5th edition postponed to 2021 due to COVID-19

The foundation added that the decision was taken as ‘there was no sign of abatement of COVID-19 in Kerala’.

The 5th edition of the Kochi Muziris Biennale has been moved to November 1, 2021 due to COVID-19, the Kochi Biennale Foundation announced in a statement. In their statement, the foundation added that the decision was taken as there was no sign of abatement of COVID-19 in Kerala.

The statement added that the foundation‘s members had been discussing the COVID-19 situation with stakeholders over the past few months. It also added that by November 2021, the members believed that the circumstances would be conducive for visitors, artists, staff and others for a safe gathering.

An international art exhibition held annually in Kochi, Kerala, the Kochi Muziris-Biennale is the largest such initiative in India and the biggest contemporary art festival in Asia. The exhibition is supported by the government of Kerala and it is held in various spaces in Kochi with shows being held in galleries, halls, heritage buildings, public spaces etc.

The festival’s fourth edition which took place in March 2019, was embroiled in controversy after an Instagram handle posted accounts, which alleged that workers and labourers who had helped erect installations for the festival, had not been paid.

“The Architectural and Structural details demanded a lot of precision. The fabricators and all the team were happy to push themselves and race against time. Every skilled soul who worked at the Pavillion is unpaid,” one post read.

Following the allegations, the foundation also received a legal notice by Appu Thomas, on behalf of Thomas Clery Infrastructures and Developers Pvt Limited, contractors hired by KBF. The company alleged that KBF owes them money to the tune of Rs 77,59,277.

Responding to the allegations, KBF dismissed them as attempts at ‘disinformation’ and added that the workers had been paid and that the foundation would respond legally soon.