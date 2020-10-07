Kochi Metro starts 'contactless' e-ticketing: Hereâ€™s how to generate e-tickets

The new ticketing facility is enabled to minimise contact between staff and passengers in the prevailing COVID-19 situation.

Kochi Metro has enabled electronic ticketing facility for its commuters as part of promoting cashless transactions and minimising contact between staff and passengers in the prevailing COVID-19 situation. With this new facility, passengers can use the 'Kochi1' mobile application of the Kochi Metro and generate e-tickets with QR codes.

Kochi metro had earlier mooted cashless transactions with 'Kochi1 card', which passengers can use instead of paying in cash. The new e-ticketing facility can be used by those with and without 'Kochi1 card'.

"We are promoting and encouraging contactless and cashless travel in Kochi Metro. The current scenario demands such modes of transactions. We are committed to providing a safe and clean metro for Kochiites," Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL) MD Alkesh Kumar Sharma said in a statement.

Steps for generating e-tickets

> Download the Kochi1 mobile application

> Select 'Kochi Metro' from the bottom option

> Enter details of boarding station and destination station's name

> Click 'Book Now'

> Verify the details, confirm the amount and click on pay

[For 'Kochi 1' cardholders, the ticket amount will be deducted from wallet. Non- cardholders can enter details of debit/credit card].

> Enter the six-digit PIN sent on the phone

> E-ticket with QR code will be generated now

> This QR code can be scanned at entry and exit points at metro stations

Kochi Metro resumed its service on September 7 after the Union government announced lockdown relaxations as part of Unlock 4.0. In a statement, Kochi metro officials had said that since it resumed the operations, at least 9,000 passengers used the metro service on a daily basis. According to reports, Kochi Metro Rail Limited had suffered a loss of Rs 34 crore due to lockdown. The highest loss among the country's metros was incurred reportedly by the Delhi metro service (Rs 1,609 crore).

