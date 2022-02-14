Kochi Metro Rail conducts successful trial run of Pettah-SN Junction corridor

The route marks the first stretch handled by the KMRC, as the earlier 25 km-long Aluva-Pettah stretch was constructed by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC).

news Metro

The Kochi Metro Rail Corporation (KMRC) has conducted a successful trial run of the Pettah-SN Junction route of the metro. Amid fanfare, the train completed the trial run between midnight of Sunday, January 13, and 4 am on Monday. The route marks the first stretch handled by the KMRC, as the earlier 25 km-long Aluva-Pettah stretch was constructed by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC). Another trial run will also take place during the day on Monday, February 14.

The KMRC began work for the Pettah-SN Junction (phase 1-A extension) in December 2019, and the 1.8 km-long metro corridor has been constructed at a cost of Rs 453 crore, according to a release by the corporation. About 95% of the work at the stations has reportedly been completed, with the rest scheduled to be completed soon. The tracks were cleared on Sunday for the trial run.

Apart from conducting the trial run, the KMRC said that more trains will be added to the Aluva-Pettah corridor from Monday, as COVID-19 curbs in the state were eased. With this, during peak hours, trains will operate every 7 minutes and 30 seconds and every 9 minutes during off-peak hours.

Kochi Metro (@MetroRailKochi) trial run in Pettah-SN Junction route successfully completed from Sunday midnight to 4:30 am Monday. The 2 km stretch is the first work directly done by KMRL. All previous works were handled by DMRC. @NewIndianXpress pic.twitter.com/U0mCiKfFrb February 14, 2022

According to The Hindu, the KMRCâ€™s phase 1-B extension from SN Junction to Thirupunithura is also in its final stages of completion. About 80% of civil work has been completed in parts of the 1.2 km stretch, and the complete land acquisition for the project is expected to be complete soon as well, the report states. As part of the extension, a two-lane bridge parallel to the old bridge in Pettah was also built.

After the number of COVID-19 cases began to decline in Kerala, the state government had earlier decided to reopen schools for students of Class 1-9 From February 7. In a meeting with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, it was also decided that non-resident Keralites and foreign nationals flying into the state would only be tested for the coronavirus if they were symptomatic.

