Kochi Mayor-elect meets Mammootty, says discussed politics, cinema and development

Two days earlier, Mohanlal had called to wish Thiruvananthapuramâ€™s new Mayor Arya Rajendran.

A day after Mohanlal called to wish Thiruvananthapuram's new young Mayor Arya Rajendran, Mammootty met with Adv M Anil Kumar, the nominated Mayor for the Ernakulam Corporation. Adv M Anil Kumar, the councillor chosen as Mayor by the Left Democratic Front that has the highest number of seats, met actor Mammootty on Sunday.

"It was very exciting to have a meeting with Padma Shri Bharath Mammootty, Malayalis' personal pride. He spoke about art, politics, cinema, city development and history. It was a very exciting experience on the previous day of the Mayor election. Comrade CD Bindu who is the councillor of the division where he lives and film director and actor Sohan Sinulal were also with us. Heartfelt thanks to the great actor," wrote Adv Anil Kumar on his Facebook page on Sunday.

Mammootty wore a long white kurta and mundu and sported long hair and beard, resembling the veteran Malayalam singer KJ Yesudas in his appearance.

Two days earlier, actor Mohanlal made a call to Arya Rajendran, the 21 year old who has been making news for being the youngest to take the Mayor chair in Kerala. Mohanlal and his parents used to live in Mudavanmugal of Thiruvananthapuram from which ward Arya won the local body polls earlier this month. She is a CPI(M) member and state committee member of its student organisation Students Federation of India (SFI). She is also state president of Balasangam, a children's organisation affiliated to the party.

Adv Anil Kumar of the CPI(M) has been proposed to be the Mayor after the LDF emerged with the highest number of seats in the local body polls held earlier this month. Kochi Corporation has been ruled by the United Democratic Front, led by Congress, for 10 years before that. In the 74-member Corporation, a minimum of 38 seats are required to prove majority.