Kochi cops book govt school teacher for brutally caning student

The incident took place at the Kuttamassery Government School in Aluva.

news

The Aluva police in Kerala have registered a First Information Report (FIR) against a government school teacher, for allegedly brutally hitting a student with a cane stick in school. The incident took place at the Kuttamassery Higher Secondary School in Aluva, Kochi on February 17. The victim is a class 10 student, a boy.

The accused teacher taught Mathematics to high school students. According to his statement, the teacher, identified as Mariyamma, hit him with a cane rod for failing to answer a mathematics question in class. The boy alleged that the teacher caned him on his hands and neck, leading to the bone on his hand cracking.

When TNM spoke to the Sub Inspector of the Kuttamassery police station in Aluva, the officer said that the boy had been taken to a doctor to be inspected. “The doctor reported tenderness and swelling in hand but no sign of bone breaking. However, we have still registered a case against the said teacher,” SI Vipin.

According to the students’ statement, the accused teacher hit the boy multiple times and in the same area where he was hit previously. The impact of the attack even led to the cane stick breaking, his statement says.

As per reports, the student’s mother Shajitha alleged that instead of investigating the complaint or involving the police, the said school attempted to bribe the parents into not filing a police complaint with the help of a few police officials.

The parents say that the school’s headmistress confirmed that the student had indeed been beaten, but the impact of the attack had not broken any of his bones. Both the boy and his mother were invited to a Parents Teachers Association PTA meet at the school where they were asked to discuss the issue and raise complaints.

The police have an FIR in a case based on a student's statement under sections 324 of the Indian penal code (IPC) (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) and section 75 of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children Act) 2000.