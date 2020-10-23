Kochi airport releases winter schedule, 460 domestic flights to operate per week

CIAL in Kochi has also released the schedule for international flights for the month of November.

news Aviation

With the union government announcing more relaxations on domestic air operations, the Cochin International Airport (CIAL) in Keralaâ€™s Ernakulam has issued its winter schedule for domestic flights. Starting from October 25, 460 domestic operations will be handled per week, until March 27, 2021.

The new schedule will see 230 weekly arrivals and departures each, to various Indian cities. While Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Mysore and Kolkata will have direct flight services from Kochi, there will be stop-over operations from Jaipur and Guwahati, a statement released by CIAL said. Since the union government announced relaxations in lockdown measures last month, the airport has begun to operate 60% of their domestic services.

As per the schedule, Delhi will see the maximum number of operations (60), followed by Bengaluru (53) and Mumbai (38). There will be seven services each to Ahmedabad, Mysore and Kolkata, and three flight services to Kannur district in northern Kerala.

Meanwhile, CIAL has also announced their schedule for international air bubble flights for the month of November. There will be a total of 66 departures and arrivals for the month, which includes the maximum number of departures (19) and arrivals (20) to and from Dubai.

There will also be services to Sharjah, Abu Dhabi, Bahrain, Dammam, Doha, London, Male, Muscat, Salalah and Singapore.

In a recent press meet, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said that the ministry plans to increase the capacity of operations to 75%. He said that the operations will be observed, and if passenger turnout continues to be healthy, the services will be increased.

Following a period of two months of no air services due to the lockdown, domestic services in the country were started again from May 25. The only international flight service available during the lockdown was the Vandhe Bharat Mission flight, deployed to transport Indians stranded abroad in the wake of COVID-19.

