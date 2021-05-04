'Ko' actor Pia Bajpiee's brother dies hours after ventilator bed request in UP

Pia took to Twitter on Tuesday to seek help finding ventilator beds in UP’s Farrukhabad.

Actor Pia Bajpiee on Tuesday said that her brother had passed away after a frantic search for ventilator beds in Farrukhabad, Uttar Pradesh.

Pia, who predominantly works in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu cinema, took to Twitter and posted an SOS call, writing that she urgently required a ventilator bed as her brother was "dying". She didn't specify if he had COVID-19.

"I need urgent help in district Farukhabad , kayamgan j block, UP. A bed with ventilator. My brother is dying. Any lead please help. Please contact if you know anybody... We are already in mess (sic)," the 27-year-old actor wrote.

I need urgent help in district Farukhabad , kayamganj block .UP.. a bed wd ventilator ..my brother is dying ..any lead plz help Plz Contact if u know anybody -9415191852 Abhishek.. we are already in mess May 4, 2021

She also tagged BJP politician Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga in her tweets. Almost two hours later, the Ko actor announced on Twitter that her brother passed away. Sharing the heartbreaking news on Twitter, she wrote, "My brother is no more."

my brother is no more... — Pia Bajpiee (@PiaBajpai) May 4, 2021

Members from the film fraternity including actors Vineet Kumar Singh, Danish Husain, filmmaker Onir and producer Guneet Monga among others offered their condolences to Pia.

Earlier, Bollywood actor Bhumi Pednekar who has been extending help to coronavirus patients and contributing to COVID relief work, expressed that she lost two loved ones within a span of 24 hours. Sharing a tweet, the Dum Laga Ke Haisha fame actor wrote, “Have lost 2 people we love from my immediate world in the last 24 hours, 3 super critical. I’ve spent my day looking for Oxygen & beds for the ones we can save.”

Have lost 2 people we love from my immediate world in the last 24 hours, 3 super critical. I’ve spent my day looking for Oxygen & beds for the ones we can save. No space for grief. Only action. Really can’t wait for this to be over. Please do your bit. #covidwarrior #CovidIndia May 2, 2021

For days now, Uttar Pradesh has figured among the 10 biggest contributors to India's COVID-19 tally. According to an official statement, the state recorded 29,192 fresh COVID-19 cases on Monday that pushed its tally to 13,42,413 while 288 more fatalities took the death toll to 13,447.

According to the Health Ministry's data on Tuesday, India's total tally of COVID-19 cases crossed the 2-crore mark with 3,57,229 infections being reported in a day, while the death toll increased to 2,22,408 with 3,449 new fatalities.

The total tally of COVID-19 cases in the country has climbed to 2,02,82,833, it said.