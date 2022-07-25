â€˜KMRLâ€™s canal rejuvenation project will help mitigate floodingâ€™: Kochi Mayor to TNM

Kochi Municipal Corporation Mayor advocate M Anilkumar speaks to TNM on the potential impacts of climate change on the city, and the disaster preparedness, rehabilitation policies and mitigation efforts made by the Corporation.

Kochi as we know it is changing. The charming but ecologically sensitive region, lying along the coast of the Arabian Sea, is one among many of the worldâ€™s coastal cities that are expected to be badly hit by the ongoing climate change events. In fact, the sixth Assessment Report of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) warns that floods due to incessant, erratic rainfall, depressions and cyclonic events will become routine along Indiaâ€™s eastern and western coasts in the coming years. Kochi Municipal Corporation Mayor advocate M Anilkumar spoke to TNM on the potential impacts of climate change on the city, and the disaster preparedness, rehabilitation policies and mitigation efforts made by the Corporation.

As one of the most vulnerable cities in India, Kochi needs to rise up to the challenge of climate change at the earliest. As the Mayor, what are your main focuses in this regard?

Global warming and climate change have advanced to an extent where life in Kochi is being critically affected. I have two concerns as the Mayor â€“ addressing and preventing climate change and its effects. Studies have already been initiated to address Kochiâ€™s climate vulnerability. They are looking at flooding in the city, potential annual increase in flooding, vulnerable areas within the city, rehabilitation possibilities, and other solutions. On the other hand, I am also interested in looking at means of prevention. To this effect, we have taken crucial steps that include promotion of e-auto rickshaws, electric vehicles and pedestrian-friendly roads, preserving open spaces and initiating the Kawaki project (which focuses on increasing the city's green cover by developing urban grooves of native trees).

The findings of the IPCC report clearly indicate that Kochi will face natural disasters regularly. Has the Corporation developed a city-specific disaster management plan in preparation for this?

Our cityâ€™s crisis at the moment is that we do not have such a disaster management plan. It is with this aim that studies need to be conducted. A drainage master plan should precede the disaster management plan.

With short term management in sight, we have put a disaster management mechanism in place, especially after I took oath. The district administration, Revenue Department, Fire and Safety Department and the Corporation have come together to look at disaster management and temporary rehabilitation possibilities in various zones in the city.

There are many things yet to be done with the help of relevant insights from available studies. I review the workings of Operation Breakthrough (a project undertaken by the district administration to address waterlogging in the city) with the District Collector every month. Our coordination with the Irrigation Department has also been strengthened since the current council took office.

The Corporationâ€™s pre-monsoon cleaning drives have become ineffective in the face of erratic rainfall. What efforts are being taken to ensure round-the-year preparedness?

GIZ studies have shown that land temperature in Kochi has risen by 0.6 degrees due to heat waves. This is compounded by tidal effects, a key concern in the city, given its canal networks. Increased rainfall during high tide will inundate the city.

The last two monsoons witnessed relative calm in June, while incessant rains in April and May led to flooding. Taking lessons from this experience, I plan to initiate periodic review and periodic action. Traditionally, pre-monsoon cleaning is done in the latter half of May. We now intend to move the paperwork to begin the cleaning as early as in November, so that the drainage system can be desilted by January or February. The flooding that happened this May was due to delays in desilting caused by the bye-election. In the long-term, this issue can be solved only if the Canal Rejuvenation Project proposed by the KMRL (Kochi Metro Rail Limited) is implemented within the next three years. That project will ensure that the water rising in the canals during high tides recedes back to the sea without flooding the city.

Desilting and rejuvenation of Kochiâ€™s canals are currently being undertaken through two projects â€” the district administrationâ€™s Operation Breakthrough and the Union Governmentâ€™s AMRUT (Atal Mission For Rejuvenation And Urban Transformation) scheme. The former has been described as only partially successful.

The activities of Operation Breakthrough in its first year was not based on any study. It was an immediate response to the floods, conducted after discussions with ward councillors. From the second year on, funds became scarce. The extent of the issue was also much larger than what was expected, as in the case of Mullassery canal. For example, the Kerala Water Authority (KWA)â€™s sewage and water lines in the canal was initially expected to be removed for Rs 2 crore, but the expenses soared as the work progressed. It was not a lack of coordination from the side of the Corporation, but the low performance of the KWA in general that caused the delay. But it does not make sense for me, as the Mayor, to blame other departments for the shortcomings in the project. What this indicates is that it is high time for governmental departments to revitalise themselves.

Climate proofing of infrastructure that involves disaster management strategy, nature-based engineering and participation of the local community seems to be the need of the hour. In your opinion, what should Kochiâ€™s localised action plan for climate proofing look like?

In order to ensure awareness and participation of local communities, the first step should be to involve children in climate change dialogues. This will naturally ensure awareness among the younger generations.

The second step is to enable peopleâ€™s planning by discussing climate change in councils. I used to convene an extended council every month since I took charge. But those were discontinued when the pandemic hit. The extended council included representatives from all organisations, and would ensure that the people knew what the Corporation was planning. No discernible outcomes of such meetings have been seen yet as these processes are time-consuming.

We cannot ignore the fact that we are running out of time. Studies, including the IPCC report, have shown that global temperatures are increasing at a rate faster than expected. There is a fear among people that the land they have called home for generations will be flooded or eroded in a few yearsâ€™ time.

Worrying over speeding time will only make us lose our sleep. Both in politics and in administration, what we need to understand is that when trying to correct the system you are in, there are equal chances of success and failure. Failure is part and parcel of the game, just as much as success is.

Besides, the truth is that there is no such fear among Kochiites. Climate change has become a real concern for very few. I would say that developing this concern among people is the biggest challenge at present.

Does that mean that our primary focus at the moment should be on raising awareness?

Undoubtedly. I do not think the Mayors before me have raised the issue of climate change as loud and clear as I have. Even in the Corporation council, an understanding of the seriousness of the issue is lacking. When that is the case even within the political leadership, how can one expect the common people to know better? I believe I am the only Mayor in a long time to speak out or take a different stance on any issue. What I receive in return is ridicule from my opponents. Crying over lost time, without bringing a large section of people on-board regarding the need for climate action, does not help. I do not think that things will change until and unless a transformation is brought about within the community.

Coastal flooding and sea erosion have become the norm along Kochiâ€™s coast. Rising global temperatures will only make matters worse. Kochiâ€™s shores are also affected by the activities of the Cochin Port Authority. What do you think will be a long-term sustainable solution to this?

Sea erosion needs to be addressed scientifically. Any opinion on what the ideal solution will be can be formed only after a proper study.

Sea erosion has been studied extensively already. There are also studies that focus specifically on Keralaâ€™s shoreline. Why do we not use our existing knowledge to implement a solution, especially since a new study will lead to further delays?

I have not studied sea erosion and beach replenishment in much detail. This is something that the Corporation can take up with the Port Authority too. I am of the opinion that the Portâ€™s activities and their impacts on our beaches need to be assessed.

The Corporation is collaborating with the Netherlands to address the cityâ€™s flooding. Can you elaborate on the nature of the project?

I had coordinated with the European Union to conduct a seminar on climate change. Three cities in India were paired with cities facing similar climate change risks in Europe. Kochi was paired with the Italian city of Messina. Rotterdam was not part of this initially, so I intervened to ensure that Rotterdam too was included. That was how talks with the Netherlands were initiated, and a collaboration was agreed upon. The aim is to study how their climate proofing technologies can be implemented here in Kochi.

Venu Rajamony, officer on special duty in the Government of Kerala and former Ambassador to the Netherlands, is now leading the talks. The report of a study on climate change effects in Kochi conducted by the Netherlands was received. The District Collector and the Netherlands water envoy are continuing talks. We are awaiting communications from the Netherlands government on possible areas of collaboration. Further decisions will be made accordingly.

In 2012, then Mayor Tony Chammany had initiated a detailed assessment of the impacts of climate change through the Asian Cities Adapt project, funded by the German Ministry for Environment. What were the outcomes of the assessment?

I am unaware of this.

International collaborations in the past have seldom become fruitful. What lessons from the past have you taken to avoid similar roadblocks?

It cannot be guaranteed that such obstructions will not affect this collaboration too. During my predecessorâ€™s term, a collaboration with GIZ to implement a blue-green infrastructure project on Mullassery Canal was agreed upon. No detailed project report (DPR) had been submitted then. The current council has authorised the concept note and is awaiting the DPR.

Have past failures been studied?

There is an acute time constraint that comes with being Mayor.

What is your opinion on forming a climate change team that includes all stakeholders so that such time constraints can be overcome?

Not just for climate change, but all issues concerning the city need a team. I am working towards creating a stakeholder team that includes the District Collector, the Irrigation Department, the Public Works Department and Officer on Special Duty Venu Rajamony.

The crisis of climate refugees will become severe in Kochi in the near future. What are the Corporationâ€™s plans for them?

We have already started acting on this. Residents of the P&T Colony (which is one of the first places in the city to get flooded in case of a heavy downpour) will be relocated to Mundamveli soon. A similar project is underway for Konthuruthi also, which is expected to be completed in two to three years. Removing encroachers and rejuvenating the canal system will ensure that Kochi remains habitable for generations to come.

Can you elaborate on the mitigation strategies planned by the Corporation?

Projects like canal rejuvenation and Kawaki, as well as initiatives to protect open spaces, come under mitigation. Solid waste management at households is being implemented in my ward on a test basis. I also promote electric vehicles, cycles and public transportation. A change in the communityâ€™s way of life is necessary.

The growing lack of acceptance for our public transport system has many reasons. Our buses are old, and our waterways are not sufficiently utilised. Projects like the water metro will be a welcome change. Modernising our public transport will ensure that it gets more takers.

The Prime Minister had made five commitments at COP 26 in Glasgow in November 2021. The commitments involved increasing renewable energy capacity, attaining net zero and reduction in carbon emissions, among others. As the Mayor of one of Indiaâ€™s most vulnerable cities, what do you think of the countryâ€™s commitments?

We are far from achieving any of those commitments. They are wild dreams. We first need to showcase to the world what we have achieved so far, and bring about an attitudinal change among the people. That is how, I believe, we can head to a sustainable solution.

Climate action is expensive. How do you hope to fund Kochiâ€™s climate change initiatives?

I had raised this concern with the Finance Minister, and he has allocated funds to conduct studies on climate change. In my opinion, the implementation, and not the funding, is the larger problem. Funds can be gathered with the help of the state government, or even international aid. What is more important is to have a mitigation strategy.