KKRâ€™s 84/8 vs RCB: Hereâ€™s a list of the 5 lowest totals in IPL history

KKR's score of 84/8 vs RCB on Wednesday is the lowest total in IPL history for a completed innings.

IPLT20 IPL 2020

On Wednesday, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) had a forgettable outing in the Indian Premier League (IPL) managing just 84 runs in their allotted 20 overs for the loss of 8 wickets. This is the lowest total in IPL history for a completed innings. Eoin Morganâ€™s KKR lost to Kohliâ€™s RCB by 8 wickets.

Among the all-time lowest totals in IPL history, KKRâ€™s score of 84 stands at no 16. Hereâ€™s a list of the 5 lowest totals in IPL history:

1. 49 - RCB vs KKR in 2017

Batting first, Kolkata Knight Riders posted 134 runs on the board at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. RCB did pretty well to keep KKR down to 131 and would have backed themselves to chase down the target with a star-studded batting line-up at their disposal comprising Gayle, Kohli and de Villiers. But as it turned out, RCB's batting line-up fell like a pack of cards as they were bundled out for a paltry 49, the lowest ever in the IPL to date, losing the game by 82 runs. Nathan Coulter-Nile picked up 4 wickets for KKR.

2. 58 - RR vs RCB in 2009

Royal Challengers Bangalore batting first, posted a fighting total of 133 runs on the board with the help of Rahul Dravid's 66 and a healthy 32 from Kevin Pietersen. Later, Anil Kumble picked up a five-wicket haul to bundle out Rajasthan Royals for 58 and hand RCB a huge win by 75 runs.

3. 66 - DC vs MI in 2017

Chasing a huge target of 213 runs against Mumbai Indians, the Delhi Capitals (formerly Daredevils) folded up for 66, posting their lowest IPL total, surpassing the 67 they made against the Kings XI Punjab 14 matches earlier. Harbhajan Singh and Karn Sharma picked up three wickets apiece for MI.

4. 67 - DC vs KXIP in 2017

Delhi Capitals also hold the record for the fourth-lowest total in IPL history of 67 which came against Kings XI Punjab in 2017 in Mohali. Sandeep Sharma ran through the top order with the new ball, picking up four wickets to help KXIP bundle out Delhi for 67. Martin Guptill smashed a 27-ball 50 to help Punjab win the match by 10 wickets.

5. 67 - KKR vs MI in 2008

KKR posted their lowest total of 67 runs against MI in 2008. Shaun Pollock was the highest wicket-taker in the game for MI with three wickets. Dwayne Bravo, R Raje and Dominic Thornely picked up two wickets each. Mumbai comfortably reached the target in the sixth over with Sanath Jayasuriya top-scoring with a 17-ball 48. MI went on to win the match by eight wickets.