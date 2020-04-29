Kishore plans to release ‘Black and White’ on OTT platform



Versatile actor Kishore will soon be coming up with a black and white film, which is also titled Black and White. The actor-filmmaker is planning to release his novel filmmaking attempt on an OTT platform. The film is a bilingual made in Kannada and Tamil while there will also be a Telugu dubbed version.

Besides co-directing Black and White with a newbie, Kishore has also co-produced it under his banner Visthaara along with Anupama Kumar’s Looking Glass.

In an interview to Cinema Express, co-producer Anupama said, “Making a black and white film meant the team had to burn the midnight oil and research every aspect, including the camera, lens, and lights most suited for this kind of adventure, as well as the colour of the set, costumes, and makeup. We had to make a few changes, but we finally got there.”

On making the film in black and white, Anupama had said that it was a tribute to Alfred Hitchcock and Stanley Kubrick. The technical crew of Black and White includes Keerthan for composing music, Tapas Nayak for sound design and Nagesh Acharya for cinematography.

While the release of Black and White is on the cards, Kishore has been signed up to play an important role in the upcoming Mani Ratnam directorial Ponniyin Selvan, an ambitious project inspired by Kalki’s classic Tamil novel of the same name. The book traces the life of the most popular among the Chozha kings, Raja Raja Chozhan 1. It is in fact about his early life when he was known as Arul Mozhi Varman.

Director Mani Ratnam has roped in a bevy of stars, including Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Keerthy Suresh and others, to play the main characters in the film. Elango Kumaravel will be co-writing the adaptation along with Mani Ratnam.

Kishore debuted in the 2004 Kannada film Kanti, and the very next year, he bagged the State award for Best Supporting Actor for his role in Raakshasa. He has also acted in Akash, Kallarali Hoovagi, Polladhavan, Duniya, Vennila Kabadi Kuzhu, Attahasa, Jatta, Haridas, Arrambam, Ulidavaru Kandanthe, Thilagar, Echcharikkai and others.

