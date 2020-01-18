Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw bestowed with Australia’s highest civilian honour

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw was honoured with the 'Order of Australia' at an event in Bengaluru.

news Award

Biocon founder and chief Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw has been conferred with the ‘Order of Australia’ — Australia’s highest civilian honour.

Australia's High Commissioner to India, Her Excellency Ms Harinder Sidhu, inducted Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw as an Honorary Member within the Order of Australia (AM) in the General Division.

At an event held at the Leela Palace in Bengaluru on Friday, Kiran Shaw was honoured in front of a small crowd consisting of guests like Nandan Nilekani, Congressman RV Deshpande and Dr Devi Shetty. Harinder Sidhu, the Australian High Commissioner to India raised a toast to Kiran Shaw and said that it was wonderful to recognise individuals who made a remarkable difference to the world. "We all know Kiran's commitment to cancer research, women's issues and also to ensure that Bengaluru is a liveable city.”

The Australian Govt. has invested @kiranshaw as an Honorary Member within the #OrderofAustralia (AM) today. Delighted to present this award - Australia’s highest civilian honour - in recognition of her immense contribution in advancing the Australia-India bilateral relationship. pic.twitter.com/x5J6zoHn3G — Harinder Sidhu (@AusHCIndia) January 17, 2020

The award has been given for "significant service to advancing Australia's bilateral relationship with India, particularly in promoting commercial and educational links,” said a release from the Governor General's office.

The Order of Australia was instituted by The Queen on February 14, 1975, and was established as “an Australian society of honour for the purpose of according recognition to Australian citizens and other persons for achievement or for meritorious service”.

Kiran Shaw, who has studied in Australia, is the fourth Indian citizen to get this honour after Mother Teresa, former Attorney General Soli Sorabjee and cricketing great Sachin Tendulkar.