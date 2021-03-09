Kiran Mazumdar Shaw and other Industry heads welcome Karnataka Budget 2021

FKCCI and KASSIA praised the budget for granting the Peenya industrial township and the industrial clusters at Bidar.

Atom Budget 2021

Karnataka-based business and industry heads praised the Budget presented by Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Monday, as the state battles to recover from setbacks due to the pandemic. Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, Executive Chairperson, Biocon, said, “The Karnataka Budget for FY 2021-22 is an excellent one, that covers all the important needs of the state and Bengaluru city. It is heartening to see the meaningful push given to the healthcare sector in the Budget. The up-gradation of 250 PHCs (primary healthcare centres) in Karnataka as ‘model centers,’ commencement of an ‘antimicrobial resistance unit’, as well as, various measures to strengthen medical infrastructure in the state will go a long way in making healthcare affordable and accessible.”

She also noted that the Budget mentions boosting tele-ICU facilities to bring medical expertise closer to patients and the plans to set up ‘Janarogya’ centres in over 55 Bengaluru wards. She said, “The setting up of ICUs at district and taluk hospitals will prove beneficial for the rural population. The Budget has also made an allocation of Rs 7,795 crore for the comprehensive development of Bengaluru city, including improvement of BBMP-run schools, building a better public transport system, reviving tanks, and developing tree parks.”

She further added, “Having spelled out its intentions, I hope the government will now walk the talk by raising the necessary funds to implement these plans precisely and in a timely manner.”

Perikal M Sundar, President of Federation of Karnataka Chambers of Commerce and Industry, said that FKCCI is happy that the long pending demand of introduction of the Karasamadhana Scheme has been granted. This, according to him, would bring an end to pre-GST tax disputes and also generate revenue to the government. He added, “The government has encouraged the industrial sector by providing budgetary support to the establishment of Textile Park, Plastic Park, Bulk Drug Park and Food Park. The budgetary provision has also been made for two Mega Industrial Townships and Peenya Industrial Township. Industrial clusters have been proposed at Bidar and Nippani, which would definitely lead to employment generation. The government has rightly made a provision of venture capital of Rs. 100 crore for startups in Bangalore, which is the national hub for startups.”

Karnataka Small Scale Industries Association, a voluntary state-level non-government organisation, also praised the Budget for granting the long pending demand of Peenya Industrial Township and earmarking Rs.100 crore for its development. KASSIA also welcomed agricultural implements and production clusters in Bidar in their statement.

Isaac Vas, President of Kanara Chamber of Commerce and Industry said the government has presented a Budget that emphasises women empowerment, tourism, agriculture, and irrigation in the state. He said, “Action to introduce a bill to reconstitute Coastal Development Authority as Coastal Development Board is welcome. It is hoped that this Board will take up development of our region in areas which are different from the rest of Karnataka.”

He added, “Establishment of Advanced Biotech research centre for use of seaweed and other elements in fish products in the food industry, will encourage fishermen in our district to take up seaweed cultivation which has tremendous export potential and employment and wealth generation in our region.”

He further praised the government for introducing a loan facility up to Rs.2 crore at a subsidised rate of 4% to women entrepreneurs in the service sector, and for giving encouragement to Self Help Group by means of various schemes that can support employment in rural areas.