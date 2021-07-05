Kiran Kumar, dowry victim Vismaya's husband, denied bail

It was advocate Aloor who represented Kiranâ€™s bail plea in the case.

news Court

Kiran Kumar, husband of Vismaya V Nair and an accused in her dowry death case, was denied bail by a Kollam court. The Sasthamcotta Judicial First Class Magistrate denied the plea that was submitted last Friday. It was criminal lawyer BA Aloor who submitted the plea on behalf of the accused. Kiran will now continue in judicial custody. He had contracted COVID-19 and so investigations could not be completed yet.

Aloor had stated that Kiran was a reputed official who does not have any criminal records and that the police were falsely accusing him, reports Mathrubhumi.com . The police have not shown such interest in similar cases of suicide, he said. However, he said that section 498A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) â€“ assault of woman by husband or relatives -- can be charged.

Assistant Public Prosecutor Kavya Nair argued that the present charge of section 304B (dowry death) cannot be reduced to 498A since the death took place under suspicious circumstances. She said that more sections may need to be added as the investigation proceeds. Police had revealed earlier that Kiran confessed to assaulting Vismaya in the past. Advocate Kavya asked the court to not give him bail till the investigation could be completed after he recovers from COVID-19.

Read: Vismaya death case: Police say husband Kiran has admitted he used to assault her

Twenty-two-year-old Vismaya was found dead in the early hours of June 21 at Kiranâ€™s house near Sasthamcotta in Kollam. Only a few days before that she had sent pictures of being physically assaulted by Kiran to a relative. The couple had briefly lived separate when Kiran assaulted Vismaya and her brother at her home, in the presence of her parents. However, Kiran had later picked her up from college when she went to write her exams. Vismayaâ€™s father earlier told TNM that she only called her mother home after that, and spoke about the abuse she faced from her husband. Kiranâ€™s parents meanwhile told different channels varying versions of what happened on the night before her death.