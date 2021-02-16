Kiran Bedi removed as Puducherry LG, Tamilisai given additional charge

The announcement was made by the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Tuesday.

Kiran Bedi has been removed from the post of Puducherry Lieutenant Governor, according to a statement from Rashtrapati Bhavan. "The President has directed that Dr. Kiran Bedi shall cease to hold the office of the Lieutenant-Governor of Puducherry and has appointed Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan, Governor of Telangana, to discharge the functions of the Lieutenant-Governor of Puducherry, in addition to her own duties, with effect from the date she assumes charge of her office, until regular arrangements for the office of Lieutenant-Governor of Puducherry are made," the statement said.