The announcement was made by the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Tuesday.

Kiran Bedi removed as Puducherry LG Tamilisai given additional charge
news Politics Tuesday, February 16, 2021 - 21:15
TNM Staff

Kiran Bedi has been removed from the post of Puducherry Lieutenant Governor, according to a statement from Rashtrapati Bhavan. "The President has directed that Dr. Kiran Bedi shall cease to hold the office of the Lieutenant-Governor of Puducherry and has appointed Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan, Governor of Telangana, to discharge the functions of the Lieutenant-Governor of Puducherry, in addition to her own duties, with effect from the date she assumes charge of her office, until regular arrangements for the office of Lieutenant-Governor of Puducherry are made," the statement said. 

 

