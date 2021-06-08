Kimberly-Clark India launches project to deliver sustainable housing to waste pickers

Over a period of six months, a total of 30 metric tons of single-use and multi-layered plastic will be recycled to construct 15 houses in the Hubli-Dharwad region of Karnataka.

On the occasion of World Environment Day, Kimberly-Clark India launched ‘Project घर’ in partnership with the Plastics for Change India Foundation, an initiative that will deliver sustainable housing facilities to on-ground waste collectors in India. Over a period of six months, a total of 30 metric tons of single-use and multi-layered plastic will be recycled to construct 15 houses in the Hubli-Dharwad region of Karnataka. Apart from directly reducing plastic waste, ‘Project घर’ is a step towards advancing the well-being of an underserved and underrepresented community. Once successful, the project will be extended to several other parts of the country as well.

Kimberly-Clark, fulfilling its Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR), will connect with stakeholders across the value chain – from waste collectors to recyclers and waste processors. Over the years, Kimberly-Clark has launched several such initiatives and partnerships to reduce the environmental footprint and make lives better through purpose-driven actions.

Commenting on the partnership with Plastics for Change India Foundation for the initiative, Mainak Dhar, Managing Director, Kimberly-Clark India said, “In today’s rapidly evolving circular economy, it is critical to implement innovative solutions to improve our collective environment footprint. Our partnership with Plastics for Change India Foundation for Project घर is one such initiative, which presents us with a unique opportunity towards delivering on our global sustainability vision and also make a real difference in communities where we operate.”

In the partnership with Plastics for Change India Foundation, channel partners like Ricron Panels will collect and convert the non-recyclable plastic waste into sheets that are used as the building material for these houses. The houses are lighter and more durable than cement sheets or ply, can resist wind speeds of up to 120 km/hour, have no heating issues and will provide durability for close to 30 years. Along with improved sanitisation and safe living conditions, each house will also generate livelihood opportunities for 30 waste pickers each day.

Andrew Almack, CEO and Founder, Plastics for Change India Foundation said, “Project घर is a disruptive solution that tackles two critical and connected issues of our time: the need for recycling plastic and homelessness in the informal waste collector communities, who play the most critical role in waste management. We are so proud to be working with a company like Kimberly-Clark that has sustainability at the centre of all it does and we are confident that this initiative will have a positive impact on the environment as well as people’s lives.”

For the past two decades, Kimberly-Clark has been recycling manufacturing waste, with a diversion rate of 96%. They aim to be at the forefront of the transition to a circular, reuse economy – contributing to waste reduction while giving consumers the products they need.