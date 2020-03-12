'Kilometres and Kilometres' trailer makes Irfan Pathan want to go on a road trip

Jeo Baby is wielding the megaphone for this venture with Tovino Thomas producing it under his own banner.

The trailer of the Tovino Thomas starrer Kilometres and Kilometres was released online a few days ago to positivereviews from all quarters. On watching the trailer, Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan had tweeted that he would love to go on such a trip. He wrote, “That’s the road trip I would love to go someday @ttovino and just like you with the helmet ⛑ on! #drivesafe.”

https://t.co/W0lPhmPslL That’s the road trip I would love to go someday @ttovino and just like you with the helmet ⛑ on! #drivesafe — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) March 9, 2020

Jeo Baby is wielding the megaphone for this venture with Tovino Thomas producing it under his own banner. Incidentally, it is his first production venture and he is co-producing it along with Anto Joseph, Ramshi Ahamed, and cinematographer Sinu Sidharth under the banners Anto Joseph Film Company and Ramshi Ahamed. Sooraj S Kurup is the music composer and Sushin Shyam is composing the background score. Vinayak Sasikumar and Harinarayan have penned the lyrics with the National award-winning sound designer Sinoy Joseph on board as well.

The motion poster released earlier shows an aeroplane flying across the continents to reach Kochi and thereupon the journey continues on a two-wheeler cruising across the country. The poster also reveals that Kilometres and Kilometres has been censored with a clean U. On the storyline of this film, we hear that it is about a foreign lady on a solo world tour after winning a lottery. It is touted to be a comedy entertainer. The motion poster indicated that Kilometres and Kilometres would hit the marquee on March 12 but with the coronavirus threat, the filmmakers have decided to postpone the release. The new date is expected to be out soon.

With Kilometres and Kilometres ready for release, Tovino is looking forward to move over to Karachi 81 in which he will be sharing the screen space with Prithviraj. KS Bawa is wielding the megaphone for this espionage thriller and it is bankrolled under the banner Anto Joseph Film Company.

Meanwhile, Irfan Pathan is making his debut in Kollywood with Chiyan Vikram's upcoming film titled Cobra, directed by Ajay Gnanamuthu. Produced by 7 Screen Studio in association with Viacom 18 Studios, the film is expected to hit the screens by April 2020.

