Karnataka Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar on Sunday said that it was a 'crime' to kill cows even as the BJP government in the state mulled over bringing back the Karnataka Prevention of Cow Slaughter and Cattle Preservation Bill. "Cow is like a member of the family and it's a crime to kill cows," Sudhakar said at the inauguration of a goshala (a shelter for cows) in Chikkaballapura, a media release from his office said.

Terming cow slaughter a 'sin', the minister said he would request Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa to ban slaughtering of the animal in the state. Also, there was a need for people's movement to create awareness against cow slaughtering, he said. "Being Indians, all state governments should ban cow slaughtering," the minister added.

The minister indicated that a discussion will be held in the Assembly on the export of beef. "Our party is committed to ban beef exports, there will be a decision soon on this," he said. Animal Husbandry Minister Prabhu Chavan had recently said the state would soon implement a ban on cow slaughter, sale and consumption of beef in line with other states.

Once the COVID-19 crisis eases, an expert committee would be constituted to look into the matter, and if need be, it will visit states like Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh to study about implementation of the ban there, he had said.

The BJP in its manifesto for the 2018 Assembly Election had promised prohibition of cow slaughter. Despite resistance from opposition, the then BJP government led by BS Yediyurappa in 2010 had passed the controversial Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Bill in the Assembly, proposing to replace the Karnataka Prevention of Cow Slaughter and Cattle Preservation Act, 1964.

The bill had widened the definition of 'cattle' and imposed a blanket ban on cattle slaughter, coupled with stringent penalty clauses for violations.The bill prohibited slaughter of cattle, sale, usage and possession of beef, restricted transport of cattle and also prohibited sale, purchase or disposal of cattle for slaughter. The punishment for the offences included imprisonment of no less than one year which could extend up to seven years or a fine between Rs 25000 and Rs 50000 or both for a first offence.

However, then Governor HR Bhardwaj failed to give his assent for the bill.

The ban on cow slaughter in Karnataka is according to the Karnataka Prevention of Cow Slaughter and Cattle Preservation 1964. However, this act bans the slaughter and sale of cows, calves and she-buffaloes. The law allows slaughter of bulls, bullocks and male-buffaloes. It also allows slaughter of female buffaloes aged above twelve years, or are no longer fit for breeding or cannot give milk. This scope was widened through the 2010 bill.

However, the Congress government headed by Siddaramaiah that came to power in 2013 withdrew the bill that was pending before the President for his assent. He termed the legislation 'draconian' and 'unconstitutional'. He also tore a copy of the bill and threw it in the air in the Assembly.

After the BJP came back to power in the state in 2019, several party leaders have been making a pitch to re-enact the anti- cow slaughter law. The Cow Protection Cell within the BJP submitted a memorandum to Chief Minister Yediyurappa in August 2019, soon after the BJP came to power, to ban the sale of beef in Karnataka.