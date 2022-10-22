Kilikollur police brutality: CCTV footage shows police struck brothers first

The brothers have alleged that the police subjected them to third-degree torture and the Kerala State Human Rights Commission has registered a suo moto case.

news Custodial torture

CCTV footage of the altercation and the physical violence that broke out in the Kilikollur police station in Kollam district of Kerala, allegedly leading to police brutality against two brothersâ€“Vignesh and Vishnuâ€“ has been released. The footage, reportedly from August 25, shows the police first strike one of the brothers, provoking a response from them. The brothers have alleged that the police subjected them to third-degree torture and the Kerala State Human Rights Commission has registered a suo moto case.

The footage shows a heated argument between the brothers and additional Sub-Inspector Prakash Chandran, while several other police personnel watching the incident. It shows Vishnu, who is an army personnel, repeatedly pointing to his torn shirt pocket, purportedly torn by the police in a scuffle, which leads to Prakash Chandran slapping him. The brothers are then seen retaliating before the fight is broken.

Speaking about the incident, Vignesh told the media that they were called to the police station without an explanation. When they reached, they were asked to give surety to three men who had been arrested in a drug case. When they refused, an argument broke out. Vignesh says that when the brothers asked if Prakash Chandran, who was in civil clothes, was drunk, the fight escalated and he assaulted the brothers.

Vignesh has said that the police officers then dragged both of them to a room with no cameras and brutally assaulted them. He has accused the police of stripping them and beating them with iron rods. He has also said that his fingers were injured severely. The two brothers were reportedly kept in police custody for 12 days thereafter.

Vishnu was on leave for his wedding and his family has alleged that after the police falsely accused him in a drugs case after this incident, his wedding was called off. They have also alleged that Vignesh, who was preparing to join the police force, now will not qualify due to his physical condition.

Meanwhile, the police had claimed that the brothers had â€˜trespassedâ€™ into the police station and had demanded the release of their friends who were arrested in a drugs case. The police had also alleged that it was the brother who had started the physical altercation, a claim debunked by the CCTV footage that has now been released.

A preliminary inquiry conducted by the police has shown several lapses by the police officers in Kilikolloor. Pending an inquiry, four officers â€“ Kilikolloor Station House Officer Vinod K, Sub Inspector Anish, and Assistant Sub Inspector Prakash Chandran another officer Manikanthan Pillai â€“ have been suspended from duty.

Watch: Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan may not have broken the surrogacy law