Kidnapped four-year-old girl rescued by Telangana police within hours

Following a thorough review of the CCTV footage, a man called Suresh was identified as the suspect.

news Crime

The Telangana police arrested a man accused of kidnapping a four-year-old from Secunderabad railway station on Thursday, July 6. The child, named Krishnaveni, was kidnapped from the EWS colony in Ghatkesar of Medchal-Malkajgiri district at around 8.30 pm on July 5. The child’s parents and neighbours began looking for her after she went out to buy ice cream from a store nearby and did not return, and subsequently, a missing person complaint was filed by her parents.

Following a thorough review of the CCTV footage, a man called Suresh was identified as the suspect. According to reports, Suresh was a staff member at a nearby cinema and the CCTV footage showed him walking while toting the child. The Commissioner briefed the details of the case and said, “The accused boarded a train to Kazipet railway station. He then again boarded another train to Secunderabad for unknown reasons. The police apprehended him at Secunderabad and rescued the child.” The accused was taken into custody on July 6, at around 12 pm, with the help of the railway police.

DS Chauhan, Commissioner of Police, Rachakonada Commissionarate, visited the family and handed Krishnaveni over to her parents. He addressed the media in the neighbourhood and said, “From the details extracted from the CCTV, the police believed that the accused might have boarded a train from Ghatkesar. We tracked the trains that were scheduled to depart from the Ghatkesar railway station, and sent a team to Guntur in the neighbouring state, Andhra Pradesh, as well as circulated photos of the child to all stations.”

“We have to investigate the case in detail. We will ensure strict action against the accused,” Chauhan added. He appreciated the efforts of the youth in the colony for assisting the police in search operations.

Speaking to the media, the mother of the child thanked the police and said, “Now I feel better, I was worried if my daughter would be traced.”