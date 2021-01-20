Kichcha Sudeep's ‘Phantom’ to now be titled as ‘Vikranth Rona’?

The makers of ‘Phantom’ have said that a major announcement will be made on January 21.

Flix Sandalwood

Kichcha Sudeep and director Anup Bhandari are collaborating for a film called Phantom, their first outing together. The film's director Anup had recently tweeted about a “major update from the world of Phantom”. “The biggest announcement of them all, LITERALLY! on Jan 21 #PhantomUpdateJan21," Anup tweeted on Monday.

While fans are eager to know what the update is about, industry grapevine suggests that the film might be in for a title change. During a recent media interaction at the International Film Festival of India, Sudeep had referred to the film as 'Vikranth Rona', which is said to be the name of his cop character in the film. So it is reported that the film could now be titled Vikranth Rona, and Phantom might be the tagline.

Last year, the actor had posted on Twitter, “Donning the role of #VikranthRona for #Phantom is a new feel. Trying to give a complete newness to the character well-crafted by @anupsbhandari. An approach u Frnzz will enjoy. Team has created an ambience tats fantastic. Its gonna be an awesome shoot for sure.”

Donning the role of #VikranthRona for #Phantom is a new feel. Trying to give a complete newness to the character well crafted by @anupsbhandari. An approach u Frnzz will enjoy.

Team has created an ambience tats fantastic. Its gonna be an awesome shoot for sure.

pic.twitter.com/FzXfmEiwYg — Kichcha Sudeepa (@KicchaSudeep) March 2, 2020

Manjunath Gowda, a close associate of Sudeep, is producing the film under his banner Shalini Arts. While Sudeep plays the lead character Vikranth Rona, Nirup Bhandari will be seen as Sanjeev Gambhira and Neetha Ashok as Aparna Ballal Aka Panna.

Recently, Sudeep was roped in to play an important role in the Upendra starrer Kabzaa. On the occasion of Sankranti, director R Chandru officially announced the addition of Sudeep in the film along with a special poster. Chandru welcomed Sudeep on board by writing, "Having a great time working with Real star @nimmaupendra, now I am super excited to have Baadshah @KicchaSudeep on board for KABZA. Can’t wait to see the Baadshah on the set, it’s will be a moment of great pride for me. Welcome aboard @KicchaSudeep Sir #Kabzaa."

Having a great time working with Realstar @nimmaupendra,now I am super excited to have Baadshah @KicchaSudeep on board for KABZA. Can’t wait to see the Baadshah on the set, it’s will be a moment of great pride for me. Welcome aboard @KicchaSudeep Sir#Kabzaa pic.twitter.com/2jU2370oac — R.Chandru (@rchandru_movies) January 14, 2021

Meanwhile, Sudeep fans eagerly wait for the release of Kotigobba 3. The film was wrapped up in March 2020, but its release was postponed due to the pandemic and the ensuing lockdown. Arjun Janya is composing music for this venture while Shekhar Chandru is handling the camera. Madonna Sebastian and Shraddha Das are playing the female leads in the film, with Bollywood actor Aftab Shivdasani in an important role. This film is produced by Soorappa Babu.

(Content provided by Digital Native)