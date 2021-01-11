Kichcha Sudeep’s upcoming project based on Mahabharata’s Ashwatthama?

Anup Bhandari, who will be directing the project, is currently working with Sudeep for ‘Phantom’.

Flix Sandalwood

Kannada director Anup Bhandari announced his new project some months ago, and the poster of this film was released by Kichcha Sudeep, garnering interest amongst his fans. While the duo is associated with Phantom currently, the groundwork for this yet-untitled project is also happening simultaneously. According to the latest reports, this new project will be based on Ashwatthama, an important character in the epic Mahabharata. Sources in the know say that Sudeep will be playing the lead role.

Speaking about the project in an interview earlier with the Times of India, director Anup Bhandari had said, “I have already written the first half of the script and whenever I get time off, I get cracking on the second part of the script. I have been working on the story for two years now. I’ll get clarity on this only after wrapping Phantom.”

The shooting of Phantom, which is in the final stages, is currently happening in Kerala. While Sudeep plays the lead character Vikranth Rona, Nirup Bhandari will be seen in the role of Sanjeev Gambhira and Neetha Ashok as Aparna Ballal aka Panna. Manjunath Gowda, a close associate of Sudeep, is producing the film under his banner. The technical crew of Phantom includes B Ajaneesh Loknath for music and William David to crank the camera.

On Sudeep’s role as Vikranth Rona, director Anup Bhandari said in an interview earlier, “The character of Vikranth Rona is as powerful as his name. Nobody knows why he does what he does. But there is a reason behind everything he does.”

Another highlight of this film is that the Bollywood diva Jacqueline Fernandez will be making a special appearance in it. We hear that she will be a part of a special musical number in the film.

Earlier, there were reports that the filmmakers are planning to release the teaser of Phantom at the famous Burj Khalifa in Dubai. Confirming this, Alankar Pandian said that all plans were made for the teaser launch here, but it had to be put off due to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. He, however, confirmed that the event will happen as planned and the team is working on a fresh release date, which will probably be at the end of January or early February.

While the shooting of Phantom is on, Kichcha Sudeep’s fans are eagerly awaiting the release of Kotigobba 3. Arjun Janya is composing music for this venture while Shekar Chandru is handling the camera. Madonna Sebastian and Shraddha Das are playing the female leads in Kotigobba 3, with Bollywood actor Aftab Shivdasani playing an important role. This film is produced by Surappa Babu under his banner.

Kichcha Sudeep was last seen on the silver screens in the Bollywood flick Dabangg 3, directed by Prabhu Deva and produced by Salman Khan and Arbaaz Khan under their banners Salman Khan Films and Arbaaz Khan Productions.