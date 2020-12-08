Kichcha Sudeep’s next venture to be a directorial?

The actor is currently busy with the shooting of his upcoming ‘Phantom’.

Fans of the Sandalwood star Kichcha Sudeep have been receiving exciting news of the actor’s many upcoming ventures this year. The latest one is that, after wrapping up his portrayal of the lead role in Phantom, Kichcha Sudeep is all set to direct a new film. The star is well known for wielding the megaphone for films like My Autograph, No 73, Shanthi Nivasa, Veera Madakari, Just Math Mathalli, Kempe Gowda and Maanikya.



The industry grapevine has it that Sudeep had been working on his directorial during the lockdown, and is keen on taking it further as soon as possible. Interestingly, his upcoming Phantom was one of the first few Kannada films that recommenced shooting once lockdown restrictions eased. The Phantom team completed a long schedule in Hyderabad in late November, and reports are that the next schedule will begin in Kerala. After this, the team will wrap up the project with a song sequence shot in Bengaluru.

Sudeep took to social media to confirm the wrapping up of the Hyderabad schedule. He wrote: “A longgg schedule at hyd jus wrapped. Should admit tat it was a totally a great experience. Smthn I wil cherish fr a long time. Startn shoot when noone was even thinking of,, and wrapping what was planned is an achievement by itself. Last schedule starts soon. Cheers(sic).”



Directed by Anup Bhandari, Phantom marks the first-time collaboration between the director and Kichcha Sudeep. Manjunath Gowda, a close associate of Sudeep, is producing the film under his banner. While Sudeep plays the lead character Vikranth Rona, Nirup Bhandari will be seen as the character Sanjeev Gambhira, and Neetha Ashok as Aparna Ballal aka Panna. Reports are that Phantom will be released in various Indian languages, given the pan-Indian appeal that Sudeep enjoys.

Interestingly, Anup Bhandari has another film lined up with Sudeep. While Phantom is in the making, he also has Billa Ranga Baashaa in the works. According to reports, Billa Ranga Bashaa will be bankrolled by Supri Yanvi Picture Studio, Sudeep’s banner, on a budget of Rs 75 crore, which is an expensive film by Sandalwood’s standards. Sources in the know say that Anup Bhandari is planning Billa Ranga Baashaa as a science fiction flick, and it will be set in the year 2209. All other details regarding this film are being kept under wraps for now, say sources. There are reports doing rounds that Billa Ranga Baashaa will be made in multiple languages, and released across the globe.



Besides Phantom in the making and reports about Sudeep planning a directorial, his fans are eagerly awaiting the release of Kotigobba 3. The film was wrapped up in March, but its release was postponed due to the pandemic and ensuing lockdown. Arjun Janya is composing music for this venture, while Shekar Chandru is handling the camera. Madonna Sebastian and Shraddha Das are playing the female leads in Kotigobba 3, with Bollywood actor Aftab Shivdasani in an important role. This film is produced by Surappa Babu under his banner.



Sudeep was last seen on the silver screens in Dabangg 3, which was directed by Prabhu Deva and produced by Salman Khan and Arbaaz Khan under their banners Salman Khan Films and Arbaaz Khan Productions.

