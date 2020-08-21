Kichcha Sudeep reveals Neetha Ashok’s look in 'Phantom'

Sudeep and Nirup Bhandari’s looks from the film are out already.

Flix Sandalwood

Kichcha Sudeep’s look in the upcoming Kannada movie Phantom was revealed a few days ago. The star as Vikranth Rona has created quite a stir among the netizens. Then came Nirup Bhandari’s look in the film. The star was introduced by Sudeep to the movie buffs as Sanjeev Gambhir, also known as Sanju.

And now, Sudeep revealed Neetha Ashok’s look as Aparna Ballal in Phantom. The star took to his social media page to write, “Presenting @neethaofficial as #AparnaBallal Aka #Panna Welcome Neetha to #TheWorldofPhantom #PhantomWelcomesNeetha #NeethaAshokAsPanna”

According to sources close to the film unit, Sudeep is very much involved in the film’s promos and is taking personal care in ensuring that all the promo materials are made public only after his approval.

It may be noted here that Kiccha Sudeep joined the sets of Phantom after wrapping up Kotigobba 3 in March this year. The star and director Anup Bhandari are teaming up for the first time which has created a lot of hype around this project. Manjunath Gowda, a close associate of Sudeep, is bankrolling the film under his banner.

Reports are that Anup Bhandari had floored Sudeep with a remarkable script that the latter agreed to hop on board putting his projects aside.

About Phantom, its producer Manjunath Gowda had told in an interview to a leading English daily earlier this year that the team has completed shooting the poster and teaser in Hyderabad and the shooting will begin soon. However, with the outbreak of the pandemic and the lockdown, the shooting had to be postponed. According to latest reports, the Phantom team has begun shooting in Hyderabad recently adhering to strict safety rules.

Meanwhile, Sudeep is waiting for the release of Kotigobba 3, which is directed by debutant Shiva Karthik. Besides playing the lead role, Sudeep has penned Kotigobba 3 himself. Arjun Janya is composing music for this venture while Shekar Chandru is handling the camera. Madonna Sebastian and Shraddha Das are playing the female leads in this flick with Bollywood actor Aftab Shivdasani in an important role. The others in the supporting roles include Tabla Nani, Rajesh Nataranga and Ravi Shankar. This film is being bankrolled by Surappa Babu under his banner.

The song 'Aakasha Adarisuva' from Kottigobba 3 was released online in April and Anand Audios, which has its audio rights, revealed that it has garnered over 1 million views in about 3 hours and 20 minutes.

It may be noted here that Kotigobba 2, a smash hit, was directed by KS Ravikumar and starred Kiccha Sudeep and Nithya Menen as the lead pair. The film was produced by Rockline Venkatesh and MB Babu under the banners Rockline Productions and Rambabu Productions. Kotigobba 2 was a huge box office success and it raked in about Rs 45 to 50 crores at the box office when it released in August 2016. With its hit status, film buffs are eagerly waiting for the release of Kotigobba 3. The film’s release date is expected to be revealed soon.

(Content provided by Digital Native)