Kichcha Sudeep refutes rumours being a part of Simbu's 'Maanaadu'

A few days ago there were reports that the actor was on board Simbu's 'Maanadu'.

A few days ago there were reports that Kannada superstar Kichcha Sudeep has been approached to play the antagonist in Simbu’s Maanaadu. Refuting the reports the actor denied the news through his Twitter page, saying that is wrong news.

Sudeep is a well-known face in the Tamil film industry after his roles in Naan Ee and Baahubali fetched him rave reviews. The star also played the antagonist in Thalapathy Vijay starrer Puli.

It’s been nearly a year since it was first announced that Prabhu and Simbu will join hands for a project and since then there’s been no major development. It was said it is all due to the non-cooperation of the actor, after which the producer announced that the project with Simbu is being shelved and a new star would be roped in while the rest of the cast and crew is being retained.

As a turnaround, the producer and Simbu have had discussions and the actor is back on board Maanaadu. Producer Suresh took it to social media sharing pictures with the star. The film is about to go on floors from the 20th of January.

Simbu recently returned from London after shedding a lot of weight in preparation for his role in the film which will also star Kalyani Priyadarshan as the leading lady. The rest of the cast and crew will be finalised shortly. It’s worth mentioning that Venkat Prabhu had planned to work with Simbu for a long time. However, things never fell in place as both of them were caught up with their commitments.

Meanwhile, Simbu also has the Tamil remake of Kannada blockbuster Mufti. This project, to be directed by Narthan, also stars Gautham Karthik and will be bankrolled by Studio Green. The original starred Shivrajkumar, Muralist, Shanvi Srivastav and Chaya Singh. Simbu also will be seen in an extended cameo role in Hansika Motwani's Maha which happens to be her 50th film. The actor's portion will appear in the flashback and he plays the role named Shoiab.

