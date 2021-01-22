Kichcha Sudeep ‘Phantom’ renamed ‘Vikrant Rona’

The title logo of ‘Vikrant Rona’ will see a grand launch at Burj Khalifa on January 31.

Flix Sandalwood

As previously reported, Kichcha Sudeep's much-awaited film titled Phantom was to be renamed. On Thursday, the makers announced that the film will now be called Vikrant Rona. It has Sudeep playing the titular role. The makers also announced that the title logo for the film will be launched on January 31 in Dubai at the Burj Khalifa. Sudeep becomes the first actor to have a 2000 ft virtual cut-out in the world and Viktant Rona the first film to have a display of almost 180 seconds on Burj Khalifa.

A source from the film's unit was quoted by TOI saying, "The team is set out to create new records to make it among many firsts in the world. It will be the first movie in the world to have a title logo launch on Burj Khalifa. Sudeep becomes the first actor to have a 2000 ft virtual cutout. It will be the first-ever movie to have a video of almost 180 screened at the Burj Khalifa. Sudeep will be the first actor to have the honour of celebrating the completion of 25 years at Burj Khalifa. The event will be live streamed to India."

Directed by Anup Bhandari, the film went on floors last year. It was one of the first films in India to start shooting amid the pandemic. This is Bhandari's first collaboration with Sudeep which also stars Nirup Bhandari as Sanjeev Gambir and Neetha Ashok as Aparna Ballal aka Panna.

Backed by Shalini Arts and co-produced by Alankar Pandian, the film has music by Ajaneesh B Loknath, while DOP William David is the cameraman. The two are collaborating for the first time for the Sudeep-starrer.

Recently, Sudeep was roped in to play an important role in the Upendra starrer Kabzaa. On Sankranthi, director R Chandru officially announced the addition of Sudeep in the film with a special poster. Chandru welcomed Sudeep on board by writing, "Having a great time working with Real star @nimmaupendra, now I am super excited to have Baadshah @KicchaSudeep on board for KABZA. Can’t wait to see the Baadshah on the set, it’s will be a moment of great pride for me. Welcome aboard @KicchaSudeep Sir #Kabzaa."

Meanwhile, Sudeep fans are eagerly waiting for the release of Kotigobba 3. The film wrapped up in March 2020, but the release was delayed due to the pandemic and the ensuing lockdown. Arjun Janya composed the music for this venture while Shekhar Chandru handled the camera. Madonna Sebastian and Shraddha Das are the female leads of the film; Bollywood actor Aftab Shivdasani will be seen in a vital role. This film is produced by Soorappa Babu.

